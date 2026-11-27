MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Weapon Systems Market Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global weapon systems market is experiencing strong growth as governments increase defense spending, modernize military capabilities, and respond to escalating geopolitical tensions. The market expanded from $294.49 billion in 2025 to $318.39 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. Historical growth has been supported by sustained defense procurement programs, counterterrorism operations, regional border conflicts, insurgency threats, and the development and deployment of precision-guided munitions.

Looking ahead, the weapon systems market is forecast to reach $438.81 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4%. Rising investments in military modernization, missile defense, counterstrike capabilities, and multi-domain command-and-control infrastructure are expected to support market expansion. Governments and defense agencies are also prioritizing next-generation technologies capable of addressing increasingly complex threats across air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic domains.

Key weapon systems market trends include the development and proliferation of hypersonic weapons, modernization of electronic warfare and spectrum dominance capabilities, adoption of directed-energy weapons, and greater integration of joint forces. Demand for counter-unmanned aerial vehicle technologies and advanced air defense systems is also increasing as drones and other low-cost aerial platforms become more prominent in modern conflicts. These developments are encouraging defense contractors to invest in more mobile, responsive, precise, and technologically advanced systems.

Escalating geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts remain among the primary drivers of global weapon systems market growth. Competition for strategic resources, territorial influence, and military advantage is increasing distrust among nations and contributing to greater defense readiness. In July 2024, the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project reported more than 165,273 political violence events worldwide, reflecting a 15% increase during the period from July 2023 through June 2024. The growing frequency of political violence and armed confrontation is prompting governments to strengthen deterrence, replenish inventories, and accelerate procurement of advanced defense technologies.

Innovation in portable air defense is also shaping the market. In February 2026, Raytheon completed a ballistic test of its Next Generation Short Range Interceptor for the U.S. Army. Designed as a successor to the Stinger system, the interceptor demonstrated drone-target tracking and launch capabilities from a man-portable platform. Its design supports battlefield mobility and operational flexibility while incorporating solid rocket motor technology intended to provide a longer burn time and extended range. A modular architecture and automated manufacturing processes are also expected to accelerate development and improve performance against evolving aerial threats.

Strategic partnerships are further advancing weapon system development and regional defense manufacturing capabilities. In February 2025, Safran Electronics & Defense entered into a partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited to co-develop advanced weapon system technologies. The collaboration focuses on high-precision navigation, targeting, and electronic systems, supporting the integration of next-generation defense solutions and strengthening both organizations' positions in the international defense market.

North America was the largest region in the weapon systems market in 2025, supported by extensive defense budgets, advanced research and development programs, and continued investment in military modernization. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as countries expand defense spending and strengthen domestic production capabilities. The weapon systems market report covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries analyzed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Missiles And Guided Munitions; Artillery And Howitzers; Firearms And Small Arms; Naval Weapon Systems; Air To Air And Air To Ground Munitions; Missile Defense Interceptors; Unmanned Combat Vehicles; Targeting And Fire Control Radars; Ammunition And Propellants; Launch Platforms And Integrated Systems

2) By Technology: Guidance Systems; Propulsion Systems; Sensor Systems; Fire Control Systems; Communication Systems

3) By Range: Short Range Systems; Medium Range Systems; Long Range Systems

4) By Application: Offensive Strike Operations; Defensive Threat Neutralization; Targeting And Fire Control; Engagement And Combat Support; Strategic Deterrence

5) By End User: Military And Defense Forces; Government Agencies; Authorized Defense Contractors

Subsegments:

1) By Missiles And Guided Munitions: Surface To Surface Missiles; Surface To Air Missiles; Air To Surface Missiles; Air To Air Missiles; Anti Ship Missiles; Precision Guided Bombs; Tactical Missiles; Cruise Missiles; Ballistic Missiles

2) By Artillery And Howitzers: Self Propelled Artillery; Towed Artillery; Mortars; Rocket Artillery Systems; Heavy Howitzers; Lightweight Howitzers

3) By Firearms And Small Arms: Assault Rifles; Sniper Rifles; Machine Guns; Pistols; Submachine Guns; Shotguns

4) By Naval Weapon Systems: Naval Guns; Torpedoes; Anti Ship Missile Systems; Close In Weapon Systems; Naval Mines; Ship Based Air Defense Systems

5) By Air To Air And Air To Ground Munitions: Air To Air Missiles; Air To Ground Missiles; Guided Bombs; Unguided Bombs; Rockets

6) By Missile Defense Interceptors: Ground Based Interceptors; Sea Based Interceptors; Air Based Interceptors; Terminal Phase Interceptors; Midcourse Interceptors

7) By Unmanned Combat Vehicles: Unmanned Aerial Combat Vehicles; Unmanned Ground Combat Vehicles; Unmanned Surface Vehicles; Unmanned Underwater Vehicles

8) By Targeting And Fire Control Radars: Tracking Radars; Surveillance Radars; Fire Control Systems; Multi Function Radars; Target Acquisition Systems

9) By Ammunition And Propellants: Small Caliber Ammunition; Medium Caliber Ammunition; Large Caliber Ammunition; Propellant Charges; Explosive Fillings

10) By Launch Platforms And Integrated Systems: Mobile Launch Platforms; Fixed Launch Systems; Naval Launch Systems; Airborne Launch Systems; Integrated Combat Systems.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

The companies featured in this Weapon Systems market report include:



State Corporation Rostec

The Boeing Company

Airbus Defence and Space GmbH

RTX Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

Aviation Industry Corporation of China Ltd

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems plc

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation

Thales SA

L3Harris Technologies Inc

Leonardo SpA

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

Rheinmetall AG

Hanwha Aerospace Co Ltd

Elbit Systems Ltd

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Saab AB

MBDA SAS

Naval Group SA

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

Bharat Dynamics Limited China North Industries Group Corporation Limited

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