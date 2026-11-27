MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with AI-driven real-time filtering and automated response; scale through partnerships, established distribution networks and unified cross-device protection

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Content-Filtering and Anti-Spam Appliances Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global content-filtering and anti-spam appliances market is experiencing rapid growth as enterprises strengthen cybersecurity infrastructure against increasingly sophisticated email, web and network-based threats. The market is projected to increase from $1.52 billion in 2025 to $1.79 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the expansion of enterprise email usage, rising volumes of spam and phishing attacks, increased internet penetration across organizations and the adoption of perimeter-based security frameworks. Early deployments of firewalls, antivirus platforms and secure network gateways also created a foundation for broader implementation of content-filtering and anti-spam security appliances.

Looking ahead, the content-filtering and anti-spam appliances market is forecast to reach $3.47 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 18%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the increasing sophistication of AI-powered cyber threats, wider adoption of cloud email and software-as-a-service platforms, stricter data protection regulations and the continued expansion of remote and hybrid work environments. Organizations are also investing in real-time content security analytics to improve visibility, accelerate threat response and protect sensitive enterprise information.

Key content-filtering and anti-spam market trends include AI-driven threat detection, cloud-based email and web security, zero-trust policy enforcement, automated data loss prevention and advanced anti-phishing intelligence. These technologies are enabling security teams to inspect digital communications more effectively, identify emerging attack patterns and prevent malicious content from reaching employees, customers and connected systems.

The rising frequency of cyber threats and phishing attacks remains a major market growth driver. Increasing digital dependency and online activity have expanded the potential attack surface available to cybercriminals. Content-filtering and anti-spam appliances help organizations reduce exposure by detecting malicious links, blocking harmful content and restricting unauthorized network access in real time.

According to data published by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation in April 2024, phishing remained the most frequently reported cybercrime during 2023. The agency received more than 298,878 phishing-related complaints, compared with 300,497 complaints in 2022, while associated financial losses increased significantly year over year. These figures reinforce the need for scalable content security, email protection and anti-spam solutions across public- and private-sector organizations.

Technology providers are responding by developing AI-powered fraud detection and real-time content-filtering platforms capable of adapting to evolving cybersecurity threats. Machine learning, behavioral analytics, threat intelligence and automated response capabilities are increasingly being integrated into security solutions to improve detection accuracy and address limitations associated with traditional rule-based and signature-based systems.

In May 2025, India-based telecommunications provider Airtel launched the Airtel Fraud Detection Solution, an AI-driven security platform designed to identify and block malicious websites and phishing attempts in real time. Operating at the network level, the platform analyzes internet traffic across domains and applications without requiring additional software installation on user devices. It combines pattern recognition, threat intelligence and automated response functionality to prevent access to harmful content across smartphones, laptops and Internet of Things devices. The launch highlights growing demand for unified and scalable security layers serving both consumers and enterprises.

Strategic partnerships are also expanding access to advanced email security and web-filtering solutions. In September 2023, Ireland-based technology provider TitanHQ partnered with Tata Teleservices Limited to broaden the availability of cybersecurity services for small and medium-sized businesses in India. The partnership combines TitanHQ's AI-powered anti-phishing and DNS-based content-filtering capabilities with Tata Teleservices Limited's customer base, distribution network, business connectivity services and managed technology portfolio.

North America was the largest region in the content-filtering and anti-spam appliances market in 2025, supported by established cybersecurity infrastructure, high enterprise technology adoption and sustained investment in threat prevention. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as digital transformation, cloud adoption and cybersecurity awareness accelerate. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based; Hybrid

3) By End-User Industry: Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI); Government And Defense; Healthcare; Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications; Retail And E-commerce; Education; Manufacturing

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Email Security Gateways; Web Security Gateways; Unified Threat Management (UTM) Appliances; Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFW); Secure Web Appliances; Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Appliances

2) By Software: Email Filtering Software; Web Filtering Software; Anti-Spam Software; Anti-Phishing Software; Content Inspection Software; Cloud-Based Filtering Solutions

3) By Services: Managed Security Services; Consulting Services; Integration & Deployment Services; Support And Maintenance Services; Training And Education Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

The companies featured in this Content-Filtering and Anti-Spam Appliances market report include:



Cisco Systems Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Zscaler Inc.

Cloudflare Inc.

McAfee Corp

Sangfor Technologies Inc.

Netskope Inc.

iboss Inc.

SpamTitan Technologies Ltd.

Xeams

SPAMfighter

MailChannels Inc.

Proxmox Server Solutions

Scrollout F1

MailWasher Rspamd Project

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