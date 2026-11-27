Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Veterinary Robotic Surgery Enablers Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary robotic surgery enablers market is experiencing rapid expansion as veterinary hospitals and specialty clinics adopt advanced technologies designed to support minimally invasive procedures. The market is projected to grow from $1.09 billion in 2025 to $1.24 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $2.09 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Historical market growth has been supported by increasing demand for minimally invasive veterinary surgery, wider adoption of advanced diagnostic imaging systems and a growing volume of companion animal procedures. The limited availability of skilled veterinary surgeons has also encouraged healthcare providers to explore technologies that can improve surgical consistency, accuracy and efficiency. In addition, experience gained from robotic-assisted human surgery has accelerated the development and adoption of related veterinary applications.

Future growth in the veterinary robotic surgery enablers market is expected to be driven by the expansion of artificial intelligence-powered surgical platforms, increased investment in veterinary automation infrastructure and rising demand for precise surgical outcomes. The integration of real-time imaging, robotic navigation and remote operating capabilities will further enhance the role of robotics in veterinary care. These systems can support surgeons during complex procedures while improving visualization, instrument control and procedural accuracy.

Key veterinary robotic surgery trends include the adoption of AI-assisted clinical decision support, precision imaging-guided navigation and automated instrument calibration systems. Cloud-connected robotic surgery platforms are also gaining attention for their ability to support remote monitoring, performance analytics and data-informed workflow improvements. At the same time, high-precision, multi-articulating robotic instruments are creating new opportunities for performing complex procedures through smaller incisions.

Rising pet ownership remains an important market driver. Social isolation, changing household structures and growing awareness of the emotional benefits of animal companionship have contributed to higher adoption rates. As more households own pets, demand is increasing for advanced veterinary services that can provide improved surgical precision, reduced procedural trauma and faster recovery.

According to the American Pet Products Association, pet ownership in the United States reached 94 million households in 2025, compared with 82 million in 2023. Dogs were present in 51% of households, representing approximately 68 million homes, while cats were present in 37%, or around 49 million households. This growing population of companion animals is increasing demand for sophisticated veterinary procedures and supporting investment in robotic surgery technologies.

Technology developers are advancing robotic-assisted solutions for minimally invasive veterinary procedures. In January 2024, R2 Surgical partnered with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine to conduct the first live-animal robotic-assisted gastropexy using the Dexter robotic system. The procedure demonstrated the platform's potential to provide enhanced dexterity, improved visualization and greater surgeon control, marking an important step in the integration of robotic systems into veterinary surgical practice.

Strategic partnerships are also helping accelerate product development and commercialization. In February 2025, Japan-based Anicom Group partnered with medical robotics specialist Riverfield Inc. to jointly develop veterinary surgical-assist robots and related enabling technologies. The collaboration is intended to improve surgical accuracy, strengthen clinical outcomes and broaden access to advanced robotic-assisted veterinary care.

North America was the largest region in the veterinary robotic surgery enablers market in 2025, supported by advanced veterinary infrastructure, strong pet healthcare spending and early adoption of surgical technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Robotic Surgery Systems; Surgical Navigation Systems; Imaging Systems; Robotic Arms; Automated Anesthesia Systems; Endoscopic Robotic Tools

2) By Animal Type: Companion Animals; Livestock Animals; Other Animal Types

3) By Application: Orthopedic Surgery; Soft Tissue Surgery; Neurological Surgery; Oncological Surgery; Other Applications

4) By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals; Veterinary Clinics; Research And Academic Institutes; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Robotic Surgery Systems: General Surgery Robotic Systems; Orthopedic Surgery Robotic Systems; Neurological Surgery Robotic Systems; Cardiovascular Surgery Robotic Systems; Minimally Invasive Surgery Robotic Systems

2) By Surgical Navigation Systems: Optical Tracking Navigation Systems; Electromagnetic Tracking Navigation Systems; Hybrid Tracking Navigation Systems; Real Time Surgical Navigation Systems; Augmented Reality Navigation Systems

3) By Imaging Systems: Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems; Computed Tomography Imaging Systems; Ultrasound Imaging Systems; Fluoroscopy Imaging Systems; Intraoperative Imaging Systems

4) By Robotic Arms: Articulated Robotic Arms; Cartesian Robotic Arms; Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm Robotic Arms; Delta Robotic Arms; Modular Robotic Arms

5) By Automated Anesthesia Systems: Gas Delivery Anesthesia Systems; Intravenous Anesthesia Systems; Closed Loop Anesthesia Systems; Monitoring Integrated Anesthesia Systems; Portable Anesthesia Systems

6) By Endoscopic Robotic Tools: Rigid Endoscopic Robotic Tools; Flexible Endoscopic Robotic Tools; Single Port Endoscopic Robotic Tools; Articulating Endoscopic Robotic Tools; High Definition Endoscopic Robotic Tools

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

