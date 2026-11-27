Mexico: Tradition and Modernity

Max Lifchitz

A musical journey tracing Mexico's musical evolution through the 20th century, as heard in the works for piano by eight composers.

- San Francisco ChronicleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Max Lifchitz - the acclaimed pianist, composer, and conductor based in New York City - has released an album featuring music by eight Mexican composers.From European-influenced romanticism to the rise of national identity and folk integration, and on to bold modernist and avant-garde experimentation, the album features works by eight composers who have shaped Mexico's musical language over the last 100 years.Each featured composer and piece was selected to illustrate a distinct phase in this evolution, making the album both a historical document and a celebration of Mexico's dynamic musical heritage.It showcases diverse works that reflect Mexico's cultural resilience, evolution, and artistic spirit throughout the 20th century.The collection highlights Mexican composers blending tradition and modernity, including Ricardo Castro and Manuel Ponce's romantic nationalism; Silvestre Revueltas's indigenous influences; Carlos Chávez's dour neo-classical style; María Teresa Prieto's neo-baroque harmonic innovations; Daniel Catán's use of serial techniques; Manuel Enriquez's aleatoric style; and Max Lifchitz's eclecticism.The works and composers featured in the album are:MANUEL M. PONCE Intermezzo, Gavota, Romanza de amor, Scherzino Mexicano & Estrellita, Metamorfosis de ConciertoSILVESTRE REVUELTAS Adagio y AllegroMARÍA TERESA PRIETO 12 Variaciones TonalesCARLOS CHÁVEZ Tercera SonataDANIEL CATÁN Variaciones para pianoMANUEL ENRÍQUEZ Hoy de ayerMAX LIFCHITZ Cinco PreludiosMAX LIFCHITZ Tema con variacionesRICARDO CASTRO Vals de concierto Op. 25The album is available for streaming and download through most platforms, including#quickview/album/542505A dynamic figure in America's musical life, Max Lifchitz was born in México City and has lived in New York since 1966.Active as a composer, pianist, and conductor, Lifchitz won first prize at the 1976 International Gaudeamus Competition for Performers of Twentieth Century Music in the Netherlands. He has led North South Consonance, Inc.-the New York City non-profit organization active since 1980 and dedicated to performing and recording music by living composers.The San Francisco Chronicle described him as "a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist," while The New York Times praised Mr. Lifchitz for his "clean, measured and sensitive performances.” The American Record Guide remarked,“Mr. Lifchitz is as good on the podium as he is behind the piano.”

North South Consonance

North/South Consonance, Inc

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Estrellita by Manuel M. Ponce

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Mexico: Tradition and Modernity - A New Album by Max Lifchitz News Provided By North/South Consonance, Inc November 27, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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