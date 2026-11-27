Owen Sweet Design

South Pasadena jeweler celebrates decades of custom craftsmanship with a special event featuring fine jewelry, estate collections, and original artwork

SOUTH PASADENA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For the first time in its more than 30-year history, Owen Sweet Design is hosting a major sale of inventory up to 70% off, inviting the South Pasadena community and surrounding areas to discover exceptional savings on its distinctive collection of fine jewelry, custom designs, estate pieces, and artwork.Founded by jewelry designer Owen Sweet, the business has built its reputation on exceptional craftsmanship, artistic expression, and one-of-a-kind jewelry creations. Since opening his retail store in the 1990s, Sweet has become known for his custom designs and his ability to transform creative ideas into wearable works of art.Sweet's journey began long before opening his own storefront. After immigrating to the United States in 1980, he spent a decade working in the jewelry industry before establishing his independent business. Initially creating custom pieces and performing jewelry repairs from his home, Sweet eventually transitioned into retail, building a business centered on his passion for design.Over the years, Owen Sweet Design has become a destination for customers seeking distinctive pieces that reflect their personal style. From custom engagement rings to unique wedding bands and fine jewelry, the store's collections showcase Sweet's artistic approach and attention to detail.Now, for the first time since opening his business, Sweet is offering customers the opportunity to shop a special storewide event as he prepares for a refreshed look in 2027.“In all my years in business, I've never held a sale like this,” said Owen Sweet.“I've always focused on creating beautiful, unique pieces and offering something different to my customers. This is a special opportunity for people to explore our collections and find something they truly love.”The sale will feature an extensive selection of custom-made engagement rings, wedding bands, pendants, earrings, silver jewelry, and estate pieces. The store's estate jewelry collection includes a variety of distinctive designs, carefully cleaned and restored for resale.In addition to fine jewelry, customers will have the opportunity to explore original artwork, including paintings and sculptures, many created by local artists. The store's open gallery-style showroom provides a unique shopping experience where jewelry and art come together.With an extensive collection of inventory available, the event offers an opportunity for both longtime customers and first-time visitors to discover something special.“Custom design has always been at the heart of what I do,” said Sweet.“Every piece has its own character, and I love helping people find jewelry that feels personal to them. I'm excited to welcome the community into the store for this special event.”Owen Sweet Design invites the community to visit its South Pasadena showroom and take advantage of this rare opportunity to shop its collections during the store's first-ever sale.Location:6856 Gulfport Blvd SSouth Pasadena, FL 33707Phone: 727-392-6936Website: ohsosweetAbout Owen Sweet DesignFounded by jewelry designer Owen Sweet, Owen Sweet Design has been a destination for custom jewelry, fine craftsmanship, and artistic expression in the South Pasadena area for more than three decades. Known for its distinctive custom designs, engagement rings, estate jewelry, and curated artwork, the business combines traditional jewelry craftsmanship with a creative, gallery-inspired shopping experience. Located at 6856 Gulfport Boulevard South, Owen Sweet Design continues to showcase the artistry and attention to detail that have defined the business since its founding.

Emily Snelling

Loudr Marketing Agency

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Owen Sweet Design Announces First-Ever Sale After More Than 30 Years in Business News Provided By Loudr Marketing Agency November 27, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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