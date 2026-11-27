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Plastics In Electrical And Electronics Market

The Business Research Company's Plastics In Electrical And Electronics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The plastics used in the electrical and electronics industries have seen considerable growth over recent years, driven by expanding applications across multiple sectors. This market continues to evolve as new technologies and shifting consumer demands shape the need for specialized plastic materials. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, key segments, emerging trends, regional opportunities, and prominent companies influencing this dynamic sector.

Plastics in Electrical and Electronics Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for plastics in electrical and electronics is on a robust upward trajectory. It is projected to increase from $91.21 billion in 2025 to $98.42 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This past expansion has been fueled by factors such as rising production of consumer electronics, growing demand for electrical components, increasing automotive electronics manufacturing, broader deployment of telecommunications infrastructure, and heightened use of plastic enclosures for electrical equipment.

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Looking further ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong momentum, reaching $130.13 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.2%. The forecasted growth is driven by the surging demand for electric vehicles, advancements in electronic device manufacturing, expanding renewable energy installations, growth in data center infrastructure, and a rising need for electrically insulating materials with high performance. Key trends shaping this future period include increased use of heat-resistant electrical plastics, flame-retardant polymers in components, lightweight plastic parts, and a greater adoption of engineering plastics that offer advanced electrical insulation.

Electric Vehicle Adoption as a Key Growth Catalyst in Plastics for Electrical and Electronics

The accelerating adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is a significant factor pushing demand for plastics in this sector. EVs, powered wholly or partly by electric motors and battery systems, are gaining popularity as societies shift toward cleaner transportation alternatives. As more consumers and industries embrace electric mobility, this creates a need for plastics that are lightweight, heat-resistant, and electrically insulating to improve vehicle efficiency, safety, durability, and thermal management.

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For instance, in June 2026, the UK-based climate-focused platform Carbon Brief reported that UK consumers purchased 516,490 new battery electric vehicles (BEVs), with EV sales rising 34% to 43,931 units in May 2026 compared to the previous year. Year-on-year, EV sales grew by 20% in 2025. These statistics highlight how the expanding electric vehicle market is driving up demand for specialized plastic materials in electrical and electronics applications.

Core Segments Powering the Plastics in Electrical and Electronics Market

This market breaks down into several critical segments based on product type, polymer type, processing technology, and end user. Product types include connectors; switches and sockets; cable insulation and wire coatings; electronic housings and enclosures; circuit breakers; printed circuit board components; relays and sensors; and other related products. Polymers used range across acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polyurethane, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, polycarbonate, polymethyl methacrylate, polyamide, and others.

From a processing standpoint, injection molding, extrusion, blow molding, compression molding, thermoforming, and additive manufacturing are predominant technologies employed. End users span consumer electronics manufacturers, the automotive industry, industrial manufacturing, telecommunications, energy and utilities, healthcare and medical device manufacturing, as well as aerospace and defense sectors.

Within these categories, further detailed subsegments cover types of connectors (such as board-to-board and wire-to-wire connectors), switches and sockets (including toggle and rocker switches), cable insulation types, various housing enclosures, multiple circuit breaker categories, printed circuit board components, and an array of relays and sensors.

Sustainability and Innovation Trends Gaining Traction in Electrical Plastics

Leading companies in the plastics for electrical and electronics market are increasingly focusing on sustainable engineering plastics to meet environmental goals and evolving regulatory requirements. These sustainable materials are engineered using renewable or recycled feedstocks but still maintain the high-quality standards necessary for demanding electrical applications.

A notable example occurred in July 2026 when BASF SE certified its engineering plastics plants in Shanghai and Zhanjiang under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS) system. This certification ensures the materials produced from renewable and recycled sources maintain traceability and sustainability while offering customers in the electrical and electronics sectors access to locally sourced, environmentally responsible plastics that deliver the necessary performance.

Regional Outlook for Plastics in Electrical and Electronics Market Growth

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for plastics in electrical and electronics. This region is also expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, increasing electronics manufacturing, and infrastructure development. Other key markets analyzed include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global regional dynamics.

Prominent Companies Driving Innovation and Market Leadership

Several key players are shaping the future of the plastics in electrical and electronics industry. Among them are BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, SABIC, Covestro AG, Toray Industries Inc., Lotte Chemical Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Arkema S.A., Borealis AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Syensqo SA, LANXESS AG, Avient Corporation, Trinseo PLC, EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG, Ascend Performance Materials LLC, Teknor Apex Company, RTP Company Inc., Ensinger GmbH, Röchling SE & Co. KG, and Radici Partecipazioni S.p.A. These companies continue to invest in innovation and sustainability to meet the evolving demands of the market.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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Plastics In Electrical And Electronics Market Forecast To Hit $130.13 Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 27, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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