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Plastics Extrusion Market

The Business Research Company's Plastics Extrusion Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The plastics extrusion industry has witnessed notable growth recently, driven by rising demands across multiple sectors. As urbanization, automotive production, and electronics manufacturing continue to expand, this market is set for steady progress in the coming years. Let's explore how the market size has evolved, what factors are fueling its expansion, key segments, emerging trends, and the major players shaping its future.

Plastics Extrusion Market Size and Forecasted Growth

The plastics extrusion market has experienced significant growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $238.99 billion in 2025 to $254.04 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely due to heightened demand for plastic packaging materials, increased construction activity, growth in automotive plastic components, expanding electrical and electronics manufacturing, and greater use of plastic pipes and tubes. Moving into the forecast period, the market is expected to continue its robust expansion, reaching $319.21 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.9%. Drivers for this growth include rising need for lightweight plastic parts, demand for high-performance plastic profiles, focus on sustainable plastic processing, ongoing infrastructure developments, and a surge in electric vehicle production. Key trends anticipated during this time involve increased adoption of high-speed extrusion lines, multi-layer extrusion techniques, energy-efficient machinery, precision extrusion dies, and a rise in customized plastic profiles and tubing.

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Driving Factors Behind the Plastics Extrusion Market's Rise

A surge in construction and infrastructure projects is playing a crucial role in the plastics extrusion market's ongoing growth. This sector encompasses residential, commercial, industrial, and public infrastructure development, including buildings, transportation networks, and utility systems. Rapid urbanization fuels demand for new construction, which in turn increases the need for extruded plastic products such as pipes, sheets, insulation materials, and structural components used in these projects.

Supporting this trend, data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicates that U.S. construction spending reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2,210.2 billion in May 2026, with total spending of $858.4 billion recorded in the first five months of the year-a 2.7% increase from the same period in 2025. Such growth in construction activities is a significant factor propelling the plastics extrusion market forward.

Main Segments That Define the Plastics Extrusion Market

The plastics extrusion market is structured around several key segments:

- Material Type: This includes Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, and other materials.

- Process Type: The processes involve Blown Film Extrusion, Sheet or Film Extrusion, Tubing Extrusion, and additional methods.

- Application: Key application areas cover Packaging, Building and Construction, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, among others.

Within these categories, subsegments further specify types such as High-Density and Low-Density Polyethylene, various Polypropylene copolymers, rigid and flexible Polyvinyl Chloride, General Purpose and High Impact Polystyrene, as well as engineering plastics, bioplastics, thermoplastic elastomers, and more.

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Emerging Trends Shaping the Plastics Extrusion Market's Future

Leading companies in the plastics extrusion space are investing heavily in advanced technologies like high-torque twin-screw extruders to enhance processing efficiency and handle complex materials. These sophisticated co-rotating extrusion systems provide greater torque and improved mixing capabilities, which are ideal for processing engineering plastics, high filler compounds, and recycled materials.

For example, in April 2026, China-based manufacturer USEON Technology Limited unveiled its U+ Series U6 High Torque Twin Screw Extruder Platform at CHINAPLAS 2026. This platform features a specific torque of 18 Nm/cm3, screw speeds up to 1,000 rpm, and integrated condition monitoring to enable predictive maintenance. Designed for applications such as engineering plastics compounding, masterbatch production, and recycling, the U6 system boosts throughput, stability, and long-term operational performance while lowering costs.

Regional Market Leaders and Growth Hotspots in Plastics Extrusion

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global plastics extrusion market and is also forecasted to be the fastest-growing region during the upcoming years. The market report covers additional regions including South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a complete global perspective on market developments.

Top Companies Driving the Plastics Extrusion Market

Some of the foremost players dominating the plastics extrusion industry include Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., The AZEK Company Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Amcor plc, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., REHAU Group, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Aliaxis SA, Georg Fischer AG, China Lesso Group Holdings Limited, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., JM Eagle Inc., Tekni-Plex Inc., Inteplast Group Ltd., Charter Next Generation LLC, Plastika Kritis S.A., Jindal Poly Films Limited, Egeplast International GmbH, Ducab Group, Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de C.V., Wienerberger AG, and TriMas Corporation. These companies are instrumental in advancing market innovation and capacity to meet growing global needs.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Plastics Extrusion Market Value Expected To Grow At 5.9% CAGR, Reaching $319.21 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 27, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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