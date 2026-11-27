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Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Blow Moulder Market

The Business Research Company's Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Blow Moulder Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) blow moulder market has witnessed notable growth in recent years, driven by expanding demand across multiple sectors. As industries increasingly rely on versatile and efficient PET packaging, the market outlook suggests steady expansion with promising opportunities ahead. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, influential trends, major industry players, and regional highlights shaping this sector.

Overview of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Blow Moulder Market Size and Growth

The PET blow moulder market has shown robust development over the past years. Projections estimate the market value rising from $1.3 billion in 2025 to $1.39 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This upward momentum during the historic period stems from factors such as the increasing popularity of bottled beverages, wider use of PET packaging in food products, expanding pharmaceutical packaging needs, and growth in personal care and industrial packaging production.

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Looking ahead, the PET blow moulder market is anticipated to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $1.77 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2%. The expansion is expected to be fueled by heightened demand for lightweight PET containers, increased beverage packaging production, rising pharmaceutical packaging volumes, broader household product packaging applications, and growth in high-volume PET container manufacturing capacity. Key trends likely to influence this period include the rising preference for high-speed PET bottle production, greater adoption of energy-efficient blow moulding machinery, increased demand for precision manufacturing, more use of lightweight designs, and flexibility in bottle and jar production.

Drivers Behind the Growth of the PET Blow Moulder Market

One of the primary catalysts for the PET blow moulder market growth is the expanding packaged food industry. This sector encompasses the processing, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of food products that are prepared and preserved for retail, offering consumers convenience, extended shelf life, and consistent quality. Rising consumer demand for convenient, ready-to-eat, and easy-to-prepare food items is boosting the packaged food market significantly.

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The growth in packaged food directly increases the need for PET blow moulders by pushing up production volumes of PET bottles, jars, and containers used in food packaging. For instance, according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC), packaged food retail sales are projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2029, reaching an estimated $45.9 billion. This steady growth in packaged food retail is a strong driver for the demand in PET blow moulder manufacturing.

Segment Breakdown of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Blow Moulder Market

This market can be broadly segmented to better understand its structure and target areas:

1) Machine Type: Automatic PET Blow Moulder, Semi-Automatic PET Blow Moulder, Fully Electric PET Blow Moulder

2) Moulding Technology: Injection Stretch Blow Moulder, Extrusion Blow Moulder, Reheat Stretch Blow Moulder, One-Step Blow Moulder, Two-Step Blow Moulder

3) Production Capacity: Low, Medium, and High Production Capacities

4) Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor and Dealer Networks, Online Sales

5) End User Industry: Beverage, Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Household Products, Industrial Packaging

Further, subcategories within machine types include variations such as Linear, Rotary, Integrated, and High-Speed Automatic PET Blow Moulders; Manual Loading and Automatic Heating Semi-Automatic Machines; and Servo-Driven, Energy-Efficient, High-Precision, and High-Speed Fully Electric Machines.

Innovations and Trends Shaping the PET Blow Moulder Market

Leading companies in this market are emphasizing innovation by integrating advanced solutions such as stretch blow-moulding with filling, labeling, and barrier-coating technologies. These integrated systems enhance production efficiency, reduce the equipment footprint, and improve the functional performance of PET packaging. For example, in September 2025, KHS GmbH introduced the InnoPET FreshSafe QuadBlock system, which combines stretch blow moulding, filling, labeling, and Plasmax barrier coating. This system drives line efficiency and allows production of lightweight PET bottles with enhanced protection against gases like oxygen and carbon dioxide, thereby extending shelf life and reducing material use.

In addition to improving packaging properties, such innovations help manufacturers achieve sustainability goals by lowering PET material consumption without compromising performance. This focus on efficiency and sustainability is likely to be a key trend influencing the PET blow moulder market going forward.

Regional Expansion and Market Hotspots in the PET Blow Moulder Sector

As of 2025, Asia-Pacific stands as the largest region in the PET blow moulder market and is also forecasted to grow the fastest in the coming years. The market analysis extends to regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics. The rising industrial activity and increasing demand for PET packaging in Asia-Pacific contribute significantly to its dominant market position and rapid growth rate.

Key Industry Leaders Driving the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Blow Moulder Market

Several prominent companies are shaping the competitive landscape of this market. Notable market participants include Krones AG, Sidel Group, Nissei ASB Machine Co. Ltd., Sacmi Imola S.C., SIPA S.p.A., Guangzhou Tech-Long Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd., Demark Holding Group, Chumpower Machinery Corporation, Aoki Technical Laboratory Inc., PET Technologies, JASU Group, Magic MP S.p.A., SMF Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Parker Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd., Full Shine Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd., Meccanoplastica S.r.l., Global Pet Industries Pvt. Ltd., Kaimei Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd., and ZQ Machinery Co. Ltd. These companies focus heavily on innovation, product quality, and expanding their global footprints to meet rising demand.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Blow Moulder Market Forecast Report Featuring Segment Analysis And Strategic Industry News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 27, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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