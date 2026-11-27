The Business Research Company

Phenolic Biocides Market

The Business Research Company's Phenolic Biocides Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The phenolic biocides market has witnessed notable expansion recently, driven by increasing industrial and environmental needs. As industries seek effective antimicrobial solutions, the demand for phenolic biocides continues to gain momentum. Let's explore the market's size progression, key growth factors, important segments, trends, regional dynamics, and leading companies shaping this sector.

Phenolic Biocides Market Size Expansion and Forecast

The phenolic biocides market has shown strong growth over the past few years. It is projected to rise from $1.97 billion in 2025 to $2.11 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This upward trend during the historical period is primarily fueled by increasing needs for microbial control within industrial formulations, heightened water treatment activities, greater use of antimicrobial coatings, expanding applications in wood preservation, and rising production of personal care items. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $2.71 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5%. This future expansion is driven by growing demand for broad-spectrum antimicrobial protection, intensified water treatment requirements, expanded construction projects, increased consumption of treated wood products, and rising use of antimicrobial personal care formulations. Emerging trends that are likely to shape the market include wider adoption of chlorinated phenolic compounds, extended use of phenolic biocides in paints and coatings, and expanding biocide applications in wood preservation.

Download a free sample of the phenolic biocides market report:



Growth Momentum Driven by the Paints and Coatings Industry

The paints and coatings sector is playing a pivotal role in propelling the phenolic biocides market forward. This industry spans the manufacturing and application of protective and decorative coatings for construction, automotive, industrial, and marine sectors, among others. The surge in construction activities, including residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects, is boosting the need for paints and protective coatings that enhance surface durability and aesthetics. As the coatings market expands, so does the necessity for effective antimicrobial solutions to prevent microbial contamination, extend product shelf life, and improve the performance and longevity of coatings. To illustrate, in April 2026, the American Coatings Association reported that the U.S. paint and coatings sector achieved a trade surplus near $1.6 billion in 2025, with exports to Canada and Mexico totaling approximately $1.9 billion, accounting for almost 70% of the industry's exports. This strong performance by the paints and coatings industry actively supports the demand growth for phenolic biocides.

Investment in Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Spurs Market Demand

Another significant factor driving the phenolic biocides market is the increasing investment in water and wastewater infrastructure worldwide. Such infrastructure includes treatment plants, distribution networks, sewage systems, and other facilities designed for water management and reuse. Aging systems require considerable upgrades and replacements to ensure effective and reliable water treatment services. This heightened investment heightens the need for antimicrobial agents capable of controlling bacteria, fungi, algae, and other microbes within water treatment processes. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in April 2026, over $630 billion will be invested in water infrastructure improvements across the United States over the next twenty years, with wastewater systems consuming a significant share of these funds. This substantial investment naturally drives demand for phenolic biocides as essential components in maintaining water quality and infrastructure efficiency.

View the full phenolic biocides market report:



Main Segment Divisions Within the Phenolic Biocides Market

The phenolic biocides market is structured into several key segments:

1) Product Type: Chlorinated Phenolics and Non-Chlorinated Phenolics

2) Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Direct Sales, Distributors and Wholesalers, Retail Stores, Specialized B2B Suppliers

3) Application Areas: Water Treatment, Paints and Coatings, Wood Preservation, Personal Care, and Other Applications

4) End-User Industries: Healthcare, Agriculture, Construction, Consumer Goods, and Other Sectors

Further subcategories delve into chlorinated phenolics such as Chloroxylenol, Triclosan, Trichlorophenol, Chlorophenol, and Dichlorophenol, as well as non-chlorinated types including Phenol, Cresol, Thymol, Eugenol, and Guaiacol.

Emerging Trends and Innovations Driving Phenolic Biocides Forward

Key market players are investing in the development of new phenolic biocide formulations to enhance antimicrobial protection and broaden preservation capabilities. Notably, combination biocides that blend phenolic active ingredients with other biocidal agents are gaining traction for their wider spectrum of microbial defense. For example, in February 2026, the German specialty chemicals firm LANXESS unveiled Preventol® CT 40, a combination biocide featuring p-chloro-m-cresol (PCMC) and TCMTB. This product aims to protect leather intermediates from mold and fungi while improving storage stability during leather processing. Such advancements strengthen the phenolic biocide portfolio by offering improved antimicrobial efficacy for various industrial applications.

Regional Breakdown and Growth Outlook for the Phenolic Biocides Market

In 2025, North America held the dominant share of the phenolic biocides market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to register the fastest growth over the coming years. The market report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global market's trajectory.

Leading Companies Influencing the Phenolic Biocides Landscape

Prominent organizations steering the phenolic biocides market include BASF SE, Merck KGaA, Evonik Industries AG, LANXESS AG, Clariant AG, Stepan Company, Innospec Inc, Thermax Limited, Aarti Industries Limited, Buckman Laboratories International Inc, Thor Group Limited, Vinati Organics Limited, Arxada AG, Excel Industries Limited, Chembond Chemicals Limited, Kumar Organic Products Limited, Matangi Industries LLP, Vink Chemicals GmbH & Co KG, SANITIZED AG, Siddharth Chemicals Private Limited, Dow Inc, Ashland Inc, Syensqo SA, Schülke & Mayr GmbH, and Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV. These companies are at the forefront of innovation and market expansion, continually contributing to product development and broader adoption of phenolic biocides worldwide.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Phenolic Biocides Market Research Report Offering Insights On Growth, Segments And Major Competitors News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 27, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.