MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 27(IANS) Actor Prabhudeva, who plays the lead in director Manoj NS's upcoming comedy entertainer 'Moonwalk', plays a character called Babootty in the film, while Oscar award winning music director A R Rahman makes a cameo appearance as a film director!

On Friday, the makers of the comedy entertainer released a trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Prabhudeva, who took to his social media timelines to share the trailer of the film, wrote, "Presenting the Official Tamil Trailer of Moonwalk, starring Prabhudeva, Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese, and Arjun Ashokan, with music by A. R. Rahman and directed by Manoj NS. A. R. Rahman and Prabhudeva reunite after 30 years for a full-length comedy movie packed with music and dance! Moonwalk is a complete family entertainer. Watch, comment, like, share, and celebrate Moonwalk with your family! @moonwalkthefilm #FamilyLaughter #HolidaysLaughter."

The just released trailer begins with a voice over that tells Prabhudeva that the bride must first okay him. Soon, Prabhudeva is identified as Babootty. The audiences are informed that there are two women in his life called Nagma and Smitha, and among other relations, a half-baked friend and a cranky father-in-law. A R Rahman plays an angry director in the film, while Yogi Babu plays both the mother in law and the father in law of Prabhudeva in the film.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of some fantastic dance sequences in the film.

The film is slated to hit screens for Christmas on December 24 this year.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and filmbuffs as the film will also mark the acting debut of Oscar award winning music composer A R Rahman.

Sources say that the ace music director will make a fun cameo appearance in the film.

It may be recalled that the film had originally be scheduled for release for Deepavali.

Behindwoods Productions, while announcing the film's release for Deepavali, had said the film would deliver to audiences a spectacular festive celebration filled with laughter and unforgettable family moments.

Apart from acting in it, A R Rahman has also scored the music for the film.

Apart from Prabhudeva, the film will also feature actors Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Satz, Nishma, Sushmitha, Redin Kingsley, Mottai Rajendran, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan, Dr. Santhosh Jacob, Deepa Shankar, and Ramkumar Natarajan among others.

Another highlight of the movie, sources say, will be Yogi babu appearing in 16 different roles.

Sources had claimed that 'Moonwalk' will seek to seamlessly blend comedy, music and dance into a vibrant cinematic celebration.

The film features cinematography by Anoop V. Shylaja, choreography by Sekhar VJ and Piyush Shazia, production design by Shanoo, and costume design by Divya George and Swetha Raju.

Moonwalk, produced by Manoj NS, Divya Manoj and Praveen Elak under the banner of Behindwoods Productions, will release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. Romeo Pictures has acquired the worldwide distribution rights, while Lahari has acquired the film's music rights.