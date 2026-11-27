MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 27 (IANS) A crucial hearing was conducted at the headquarters of the Election Commission of India (ECI) office in New Delhi on Friday over the competing claims by two rival Trinamool Congress factions to the original party name "All India Trinamool Congress" and its electoral symbol, "Grass and Flower", where the original Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) faction opposed an application from the rebel Democratic Trinamool Congress (DTC) faction, seeking permission to introduce a fresh affidavit containing several additional components.

At the hearing, the MAITC was represented by the Lok Sabha members, Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee, as well as the faction's Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien.

On the other hand, two legislators from West Bengal, namely Ritabrata Banerjee and Akhruzzamn, represented the DTC at the hearing.

At the end of the hearing, Kalyan Banerjee told media persons that the Mamata Banerjee-led faction strongly opposed the application from the rebel faction seeking permission to introduce a fresh affidavit containing several additional components.

"The case they are now attempting to establish through their written submissions is completely different from the case presented in their original petition. In accordance with the Supreme Court's directions, they cannot introduce fresh documents beyond the prescribed period for filing counter-affidavits. Several documents and affidavits they submitted have not been disclosed to us. Neither the opposing faction nor the adjudicating authority can rely upon such undisclosed documents," he said.

He also accused the rebel faction of attempting to construct a narrative around forged documents.

"We have also filed our affidavits and placed our supporting documentary evidence on record. In our submission, their entire attempt violates the fundamental principles of natural justice. We have previously raised these issues before the Election Commission of India," Kalyan Banerjee said.

While Ritabrata Banerjee told media persons that they have explained to the Commission why they wanted to introduce a fresh affidavit containing several additional components.

"Many MLAs were misled and intimidated into signing. Later, they filed FIRs or complaints about it. We have informed the ECI about all these in detail. This was the fear. Since there were 10 extra days, many leaders and workers filed complaints one after another at the police station. Now there is no more problem. We will submit the relevant details to the Commission," Ritabrata added.