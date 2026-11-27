Bengal: ECI Approves Increase In Honorarium Of Former Judges Engaged In SIR Tribunals
In the new guidelines, the Commission said that former Chief Justices will get Rs 2.60 lakh per month and former judges will get Rs 2.50 lakh per month. The increased honorarium will be calculated from November 20.
The Commission has sent a letter to the West Bengal Chief Secretary, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, asking for the immediate payment of honorarium and other expenses due to the judges.
In April, special appellate tribunals were formed on the orders of the Supreme Court to dispose of the appeals of voters who were excluded from the final voter list after the SIR process.
Later, some of the former judges, including a former Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, resigned from their posts citing infrastructural problems and personal reasons.
In West Bengal, over 60 lakh names were kept in the“pending” list under the SIR process. The Supreme Court earlier directed the formation of appellate tribunals of retired judges to settle cases of data discrepancies.
Many of the excluded voters have appealed to the tribunal, claiming that they are legitimate voters. While some cases have been settled there, most of the cases are still pending.
On Friday, the Commission had taken another decision on the voters whose cases are pending at the appellate tribunals.
As per the ECI's fresh notification, in cases where a judicial officer has decided a voter, but that decision has not yet been e-signed, there would be no need to keep that voter's name as pending just because the e-signatures were still pending.
The Commission had directed that in such cases, the electoral returning officers (EROs) are authorised to take decisions in such case.
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