Berlin [Germany], November 27 (ANI): India and Germany on Friday held discussions in Berlin focused on bolstering their strategic partnership and enhancing parliamentary exchanges. These discussions occurred during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Germany, Ajit Gupte, and a group of Christian Democratic Union (CDU)/Christian Social Union (CSU) lawmakers from the German Bundestag, headed by Tilman Kuban. The meeting took place ahead of the delegation's visit to New Delhi and Bengaluru scheduled from November 28 to December 3.

"Ambassador Ajit Gupte interacted with a delegation of CDU/CSU Members of the German Bundestag, led by Mr Tilman Kuban, MdB and Spokesperson for European Affairs of CDU/CSU Parliamentary Group, at the Bundestag in Berlin, on 26 Nov 2026," the Indian Embassy in Germany shared in a post on X. "Discussions focused on strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and enhancing Parliamentary exchanges, ahead of the delegation's visit to New Delhi and Bengaluru from 28 Nov-3 Dec 2026. The delegation also includes MdBs Jan Metzler, Philip M.A. Hoffmann, Stefan Glaser and Ellen Demuth," the embassy further noted.

Earlier, on November 25, Gupte held a meeting with Dirk Wiese, a Member of the German Bundestag and Vice-Chair of the India-Germany Parliamentary Friendship Group, at Paul Lobe House, with discussions held on advancing the strategic partnership between both countries and sharing perspectives on international issues. On November 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during which the two leaders took stock of the "growing momentum" within the India-Germany Strategic Partnership while exploring prospects across multiple other domains.

"Had a productive conversation with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. We reviewed the growing momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to unlock new opportunities in trade and investment, defence and advanced technologies," PM Modi stated on X after the call. As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), both leaders conveyed satisfaction over the sustained momentum in bilateral engagements and reiterated their pledge to deepen collaboration in vital areas, notably defence and advanced technologies, as New Delhi and Berlin mark 75 years of diplomatic ties this year.

"They noted that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement would unlock several new opportunities for expanding bilateral trade and investment," the PMO release stated. Furthermore, the two leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments of shared concern and underscored the value of ongoing cooperation at multilateral forums to tackle pressing global challenges, the PMO added. "India and Germany will also continue to work closely together to address global challenges and promote peace, stability and a rules-based international order," PM Modi remarked.