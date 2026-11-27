MENAFN - IANS) Brisbane, Nov 27 (IANS) England have called up leg-spin bowling all-rounder Rehan Ahmed and uncapped Glamorgan batter Asa Tribe for the final two T20Is of their series against Australia in Sydney and Canberra.

The pair were originally due to join England Lions in South Africa, but have now been rerouted to Australia. The duo are expected to join the squad in Sydney.“They provide additional cover following Will Jacks' injury and with Harry Brook and Jordan Cox also due to leave before the final match of the series to join up with the Test squad in South Africa,” said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday.

Ahmed, who missed out on the original squad, is the natural replacement for Jacks. He forced his way back into contention with a strong series for England Lions against West Indies A, which included a hundred and a five-wicket haul in a 50-over match in St Kitts.

Tribe's selection makes history for Glamorgan. He is the first player from the Welsh county side to be named in an England men's T20I squad, and the club's first England call-up in any format since Simon Jones in 2005.

Tribe, though, is not new to international cricket. The opener played 31 matches for his native Jersey, the most recent of them coming in Nairobi last month. His rise has been rapid. Tribe moved to Cardiff in 2022 as a student at Cardiff Metropolitan University and came through the university programme and Glamorgan's second XI.

He earned a rookie deal for 2024 and a senior contract a year later. In 2025, he was not picked for Glamorgan's first three County Championship matches, but went on to score nearly 1,000 runs as an opener, including a double century at Northampton. He also became a key finisher at number six in the T20 Blast and was the club's top run-getter in the One-Day Cup.

An England Lions hundred against Australia A followed, before another season of close to 1,000 Championship runs in 2026, with centuries against Surrey and Essex. He has also opened for Paarl Royals in the SA20 and turned out for Welsh Fire in The Hundred.

Glamorgan chief executive Dan Cherry said Tribe's journey showed the club's talent pathway was working. "Everyone at the Club is incredibly proud of what Asa has achieved so far. This is a richly deserved opportunity and we look forward to watching him represent England in Australia.

"Asa's England call-up is a landmark moment for the Club and a powerful example of what we're striving to achieve at Glamorgan. Our ambition is to create one of the leading talent development environments in the game, identifying players with potential and helping them develop into cricketers capable of succeeding on the county, franchise and international stage.

"To see a player arrive in Cardiff through the university pathway, develop through our Second XI programme, progress into the franchise world through strong performances for the Club, and get into the England setup is exactly the type of journey we want to create here at Glamorgan. It shows that the pathway is working. We want talented young players to see Glamorgan as a place where they can accelerate their development and reach the very highest levels of the game," he added.

With Ahmed and Tribe moving across, the Lions have called up Ben Kellaway, Charlie Allison and Caleb Falconer for their 50-over games in South Africa, while Ricardo Vasconcelos has been included in the England Lions squad for the four-day matches.