MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Vivek Shelar starred on his state debut as he picked up 12 wickets for Maharashtra in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In his debut domestic year with the season ball after graduating from a strong Indian Street Premier League 2026 with Tiigers of Kolkata, the Bhiwandi native hit the straps quickly with stellar performances for his state in India's premier domestic T20 tournament.

The Rohit Sharma admirer, Vivek, now has his eyes on a potential IPL deal, a Vijay Hazare Trophy season, and to keep working towards his ultimate goal of playing for India.

"Right now, my next goal is the Vijay Hazare tournament. (And) after IPL, every player's dream is to play for India. So that is my ultimate dream too," Shelar told IANS in an exclusive interaction.

He would be auditioning in the IPL trials and hopes to crack a deal with one of the franchises. Shelar revealed that his favourite team is Mumbai Indians and that his favourite player is Rohit Sharma.

"Yes, I will definitely go for trials. I am confident (after ISPL and SMAT). But it (selection) is not in my hands. It is in the hands of God. My favourite team is Mumbai. Rohit Sharma is my favourite player. That is my favourite team," Shelar said.

Legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar cited Shelar's example when he praised the ISPL's contribution in helping cricketers from grassroots levels. That admiration remains and will be close to Shelar's heart always, he said.

"That moment will always have a special place. I will always be grateful for that moment while I am playing cricket and even after it; that was a grateful moment for me," he said.

Shelar made his SMAT debut against Himachal Pradesh and picked two wickets on his debut itself. Prithvi Shaw was the captain in that game before Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to lead Maharashtra in the next games.

Shelar also reflected on the backing from the captains and team management. The message was: enjoy yourself. Enjoy whatever it is. You have waited for this opportunity; now enjoy it. The result doesn't matter. If someone says this, it feels light for every player. I felt the same," he added.

He also spoke about his ISPL season and the support he receives from Aspect Sports while he is still in the early days of his cricket career. "My higher cricket level started from the ISPL. I would like to credit the ISPL, Aspect Sports and Aksha, ma'am. That is where my journey began, so I am thankful to them," he said.