MENAFN - GetNews)"Charlton Media Group has acquired Australian Hospitality Directory, a trade platform connecting hospitality businesses with suppliers across Australia."The publishing powerhouse plans to expand its reach globally, starting in Asia.

Australia - Nov. 27, 2026 - Premier business media company Charlton Media Group has acquired The Australian Hospitality Directory (AHD).

Founded in 2001, the Australian Hospitality Directory (AHD) is an online trade directory and resource platform built over more than two decades by Associated Media Group, connecting hospitality businesses with suppliers across 20 categories.

It connects hospitality businesses across Australia with suppliers in more than 20 categories, from commercial kitchen and catering equipment to foodservice, refrigeration, POS systems, furniture and fitouts, beverage systems, uniforms and cleaning equipment.

Beyond the directory itself, AHD publishes product news, industry news, and a digital edition magazine.

Charlton Media Group, publisher of QSR Media, Singapore Business Review, Hong Kong Business and more than a dozen other business and trade titles, will continue the Australian Hospitality Directory brand, connecting it with QSR Media and extending it internationally, starting with Asia.

Tim Charlton, publisher and managing director of Charlton Media Group, said:“The Australian foodservice industry is in a strong growth phase and we see this as an opportunity to expand the Australian Hospitality Directory's brand of industry news reporting and supplier connections to a wider audience, starting with Asia.”

Alan Hyman, publisher and managing director of Associated Media Group, said:“We are proud of what the Australian Hospitality Directory has become over more than two decades and are confident it is in good hands with Charlton Media Group. We look forward to seeing the brand grow internationally."

About Charlton Media Group

Charlton Media Group is a business information group with offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. It publishes print and online business magazines across Asia Pacific, and organises industry events, research, conferences and roundtables.

Key publications include Singapore Business Review, Hong Kong Business, Asian Banking and Finance, Asian Power, Healthcare Asia, and Insurance Asia.

Its events include the Asian Banking and Finance Awards, Asian Power Awards, Singapore Business Review Awards, Hong Kong Business Awards, Hong Kong Business High Flyers Awards, and Insurance Asia Awards.

To learn more, visit charltonmedia.

About Australian Hospitality Directory

Australia's trusted hospitality directory and media platform for 25+ years. Connecting 40,000+ hospitality industry professionals through our eNews, website and social media, with news, insights, products and supplier connections.

To learn more, visit com.