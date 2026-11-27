MENAFN - GetNews)"At New Era Medical in Clearwater, FL, a provider adjusts a PEMF therapy device during a relaxing recovery session for an adult patient."New Era Medical, led by Dr. Jared L. Roscoe, DC, IMD, offers non-invasive, drug-free PEMF therapy in Clearwater, FL. Serving athletes, active professionals, and health-conscious residents across Clearwater and the Tampa Bay region, these relaxing, no-downtime sessions use pulsed electromagnetic fields to support physical recovery, cellular energy, and vitality. Each patient begins with a thorough evaluation to build an individualized wellness plan.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - November 27, 2026 - New Era Medical continues to support the health of the Clearwater community through PEMF therapy in Clearwater, F, offering a non-invasive, drug-free approach for people interested in supporting recovery, vitality, and overall wellness. Led by Dr. Jared L. Roscoe, DC, IMD, the practice serves athletes, active professionals, and health-conscious residents from Clearwater and the greater Tampa Bay region who are looking for innovative, science-informed options to help them feel and perform their best.

Many Clearwater residents lead demanding, active lives. Whether training for a race, working long hours, or balancing family and community commitments, people often report lingering fatigue, slower recovery after exercise, and the sense that their bodies are under constant strain. Lifestyle stress, irregular sleep, and heavy training schedules can all contribute to what many describe as inflammatory or metabolic stress.

As interest in cellular health grows, more patients in Clearwater and surrounding areas are asking about advanced, non-invasive ways to support the body's natural recovery processes. Many are seeking options that complement healthy habits such as exercise, nutrition, and sleep, rather than relying solely on medication. That demand has helped bring greater attention to integrative approaches that fit busy schedules and long-term wellness goals.

PEMF stands for pulsed electromagnetic field therapy. It uses low-frequency electromagnetic pulses delivered through a mat or applicator to interact with the body's tissues at the cellular level. The sessions are typically relaxing and painless, and the therapy is being explored by many practitioners and patients for its potential role in supporting circulation, cellular energy, and the body's natural recovery response. At New Era Medical, care begins with a thorough evaluation of the patient's health history, lifestyle, and goals. From there, the clinical team determines whether PEMF therapy may be an appropriate part of an individualized plan.

Patients considering PEMF therapy at the clinic may be interested in several potential benefits:



A non-invasive, drug-free approach designed around each patient's goals

Support for the body's natural recovery processes after exercise and daily strain

Potential support for cellular energy and overall vitality

A relaxing, low-impact session with no downtime

A complement to existing fitness, nutrition, and wellness routines Convenient, local access for residents of Clearwater and nearby Tampa Bay communities

Results vary from person to person, and outcomes depend on individual health factors. PEMF therapy is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any medical condition or guarantee specific results, and patients are encouraged to discuss their needs and questions with their provider.

The practice's continued focus on PEMF therapy reflects its commitment to offering Clearwater residents more recovery-focused options close to home. Led by Dr. Roscoe, a doctor of chiropractic with additional training in integrative medicine, New Era Medical brings a whole-person perspective to wellness, combining clinical experience with a patient-centered approach. By providing these services locally, the clinic makes it easier for residents to receive consistent, guided care without traveling far from home.

“The people we see in Clearwater are proactive. They want to recover well, keep up with their goals, and feel good day to day,” said Dr. Jared L. Roscoe, DC, IMD, Director of New Era Medical.“PEMF therapy gives us another non-invasive tool to support the body's natural processes. We take the time to understand each person's situation and talk through what may or may not be a good fit.”

Dr. Roscoe added that the approach is grounded in education and realistic expectations.“Every patient is different, so we start with a careful evaluation and an honest conversation. Our goal is to help people feel informed and supported, and to be a resource this community can count on, whether they're an athlete training for their next event or a professional trying to keep up with a full schedule.”

Local residents can access care by contacting the clinic to schedule a consultation. During the initial visit, the team reviews the patient's health history, discusses goals and lifestyle, and outlines recommended next steps. New Era Medical is accepting new patients, and individuals with questions about coverage or the consultation process are encouraged to ask the office during scheduling. More information about Clearwater PEMF therap is available on the clinic's website, where residents can learn about the practice and request an appointment.

New Era Medical serves Clearwater and surrounding Tampa Bay communities, with a goal of making innovative, patient-focused wellness options easier to find close to home.

About New Era Medical

New Era Medical is an integrative wellness and recovery practice located in Clearwater, Florida. Led by Dr. Jared L. Roscoe, DC, IMD, the practice specializes in PEMF therapy and services that support cellular wellness, physical recovery, and overall vitality. New Era Medical is committed to providing patients in Clearwater and surrounding Tampa Bay areas with non-invasive, drug-free options for those seeking support for fatigue, recovery, and everyday energy.