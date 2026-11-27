MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Reading the volume signals

Price shows where sentiment has moved, but volume shows how intensely people are trading. Comparing the past five days' average daily volume with the one-month average gives a rough guide, though it doesn't show whether buyers or sellers are winning.

Nearly every sector has seen a pick-up. The AI-related funds stand out: BAI volume is up 24.90%, SMH 24.03% and IGV 21.39%. Heavy volume alongside falling prices suggests traders are actively repositioning rather than just drifting lower. Infrastructure (PAVE) and electrification (GRID), down 0.43% and 7.78% over the month, have seen smaller increases of 8.59% and 11.79%.

Uranium (URA) is also worth noting. It is down 18.76% over the month and 35.15% year to date, the weakest performer on our list, yet volume is up 23.26%. That could mean sellers are capitulating, or that bargain hunters are starting to step in.

The largest volume jump belongs to MLP and energy infrastructure (AMLP) at +34.65%, despite a modest 8.02% monthly decline. In contrast, ITA is the only fund with lower volume over the past five days (-12.87%), so its monthly gain has come with less conviction.



Momentum in biotech: XBI is rising on both timeframes, so traders may watch whether the rally holds as volume builds.

A stabilisation in semiconductors: SMH is still well up for the year, so a slowdown in selling could attract dip buyers. If the declines continue, the correction may deepen. Reversal signals in uranium: Rising volume at multi-month lows is worth monitoring for signs that selling is easing.

What traders could watch

As always, sector ETFs can move quickly, so consider managing risk with stop-loss orders.

Important to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.