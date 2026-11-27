MENAFN - UkrinForm) Anastasia Shevchenko, deputy spokesperson for the 'Pivden' Military Group, reported this in a comment to Ukrinform.

According to her, during the humanitarian ceasefire in the Kherson region, the Russians took advantage of the truce to supply their units with provisions calculated to last approximately one to one and a half months. Now, however, the occupiers are facing logistical difficulties, as these routes are controlled by Ukrainian defenders.

“As the cold weather approaches, the occupiers' need for supplies will increase. They will try to provide their units with winter clothing, fuel for heating and other essential resources. However, as the enemy's logistics are under the control of Ukrainian defenders, the occupiers are planning their routes in such a way as to minimise movement across open terrain,” Shevchenko noted.

At the same time, she added that Russian troops have not abandoned their plans for an amphibious landing in the Korabel neighbourhood on Karantynnyi Island. At the end of October, they had already attempted an amphibious operation there, using the tactics of small assault groups, but suffered casualties and were unable to establish a foothold.

Shevchenko noted separately that current weather conditions are significantly hampering movement on the islands near Kherson. Rising water levels are making it more difficult to move overland. A further deterioration in the weather will also limit the enemy's capabilities, particularly their ability to move by water, until ice forms.

“Incidentally, Ukrainian defenders are holding their defences firmly and are not allowing the occupiers to advance. Since the beginning of November, units of the 'South' military group have eliminated 5,653 Russian soldiers and 2,457 pieces of enemy weaponry and military equipment,” the deputy spokesperson concluded.

Russian attacks onregion kill one person and injure another in past 24 hours

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops are likely preparing to repeat an attempt to land assault groups in the Korabel neighbourhood on Quarantine Island in Kherson and are planning to replenish their stock of boats.

Russian troops are carrying out preparatory activities which may indicate an intention to establish a foothold on the right bank of the Kherson regio, build up forces in the Korabel neighbourhood and use it as a springboard for a further offensive on Kherson.

Photo: Anastasia Shevchenko, deputy spokesperson for the 'Pivden' Military Group