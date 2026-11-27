MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iranian forces have captured a US unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Zahedan district of Sistan and Baluchestan Province in southeastern Iran.

Ali Khalilabadi, deputy police chief of the province, made the announcement, citing information from the Sistan and Baluchestan Governor's Office.

He said the drone had been safely brought down intact by the country's relevant forces.

The police official did not disclose further details about the circumstances surrounding the interception.

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated again on July 8. On that day, US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, reportedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first such military action since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran.

US President Donald Trump subsequently announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran.

In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict severely disrupted maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz.