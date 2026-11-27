My research assesses how forests respond to climate change. My PhD investigated the impacts of the 2015-2016 El Niño on the intact tropical forests of Africa and South America using long-term forest inventory plots and in collaboration with the forest monitoring communities ForestPlots, AfriTRON and RAINFOR networks.

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