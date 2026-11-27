Research Fellow, School of Mathematics and Physics, University of Surrey

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Rachel is a Research Fellow in the School of Mathematics and Physics at the University of Surrey. Her work focusses on using mathematical models to help people sleep better, and builds upon her doctoral research completed at the University of Surrey. Rachel was the Editor's Choice winner in Vitae's 2026 Three Minute Thesis competition, sponsored by The Conversation UK.

–present Research Fellow, University of Surrey

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