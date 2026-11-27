MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aptamer CDMO Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

The Aptamer CDMO Market research report provides an in-depth assessment of the specialized services supporting aptamer design, optimization, analytical characterization, and production for research, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications. Valued at a projected USD 344.78 million in 2026, the market is forecast to reach USD 582.79 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.22%.

Market Scope and Growth Drivers

Market expansion is being supported by rising demand for reproducible nucleic-acid manufacturing, specialized process expertise, regulatory guidance, and flexible outsourcing models. Progress in selection technologies, chemical modification, formulation, quality systems, and application-specific validation is further shaping the competitive landscape.

The analysis enables decision-makers to assess growth opportunities, prioritize investments, and align development strategies with evolving customer and regulatory requirements.

Shift Toward Integrated Aptamer Development

The industry is moving beyond isolated custom synthesis toward integrated services spanning the full development lifecycle. Key capabilities include:



Target selection and sequence optimization

Process development and scale-up

Purification, conjugation, and formulation

Analytical characterization and release testing Documentation for regulated applications

Customers increasingly favor partners capable of managing technical risk across multiple development stages. This shift is elevating the importance of automation, standardized processes, intellectual-property protection, and resilient supply chains.

Artificial Intelligence and Automation

Artificial intelligence is accelerating sequence analysis, structure prediction, candidate prioritization, and interpretation of high-throughput screening data. Machine-learning tools can identify relationships among sequence characteristics, binding performance, stability, and manufacturability, while automation improves throughput and data consistency.

AI-generated findings still require laboratory validation, transparent data governance, explainable decision-making, and safeguards against incomplete or biased training data. Understanding these requirements supports risk mitigation when adopting digital development platforms.

Regional Market Insights



North America: Benefits from established biotechnology infrastructure, translational research capabilities, and strong demand for outsourced development.

Europe: Combines advanced academic and biomedical networks with rigorous quality and regulatory expectations.

Asia-Pacific: Gains from expanding life-science manufacturing and research activity, with China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia contributing distinct discovery and production strengths.

Latin America: Is developing through biotechnology partnerships and research institutions, particularly in Brazil and Mexico. Middle East and Africa: The Middle East is investing in life-science capacity, while infrastructure gaps in Africa create opportunities for technology transfer and regional partnerships.

These regional comparisons provide practical context for market-entry planning, partnership selection, and geographic expansion.

Country and Economic Group Dynamics

The United States, Canada, and leading European countries offer mature discovery, regulatory, and service ecosystems. China, Japan, and South Korea combine advanced research with expanding manufacturing capabilities, while India supports cost-conscious development and chemical synthesis. Australia contributes translational expertise, and Brazil and Mexico are strengthening regional biotechnology activity.

ASEAN, BRICS, the European Union, G7, GCC, and NATO member countries influence the market through varying combinations of research funding, manufacturing capacity, regulatory coordination, healthcare demand, and localization policies.

Strategic Priorities for Market Participants



Establish end-to-end quality systems across selection, synthesis, purification, storage, characterization, and release.

Invest in automated screening and integrated data architectures while retaining orthogonal laboratory validation.

Develop flexible platforms for modified bases, conjugates, and formulations.

Build partnerships with academic institutions, diagnostic developers, therapeutic sponsors, and regional manufacturers. Strengthen intellectual-property controls, regulatory documentation, cybersecurity, and business continuity planning.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is projected to grow from USD 344.78 million in 2026 to USD 582.79 million by 2032.

Integrated development and manufacturing services are replacing fragmented custom-synthesis models.

AI and automation are improving candidate selection and process efficiency but require rigorous validation. Quality, scalability, regulatory readiness, and strategic partnerships will be central to competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Aptamer CDMO Market, by Service Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Analytical Service

7.3. Development Service

7.4. Modification Service

7.5. Screening Service

7.6. Synthesis Service

8. Aptamer CDMO Market, by Technology Platform

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cell SELEX

8.3. Conventional SELEX

8.4. Microfluidic SELEX

8.5. Toggle SELEX

9. Aptamer CDMO Market, by Production Scale

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Clinical

9.3. Commercial

9.4. Preclinical

10. Aptamer CDMO Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Diagnostic

10.3. Research

10.4. Therapeutic

10.4.1. Cardiovascular

10.4.2. Infectious Disease

10.4.3. Neurology

10.4.4. Oncology

11. Aptamer CDMO Market, by End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Academic Institutions

11.3. Biotech Companies

11.4. Contract Research Organizations

11.5. Pharma Companies

12. Aptamer CDMO Market, by Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia-Pacific

12.3. North America

12.4. Latin America

12.5. Europe

12.6. Middle East

12.7. Africa

13. Aptamer CDMO Market, by Group

13.1. Introduction

13.2. ASEAN

13.3. GCC

13.4. European Union

13.5. BRICS

13.6. G7

13.7. NATO

14. Aptamer CDMO Market, by Country

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. Canada

14.4. Mexico

14.5. Brazil

14.6. United Kingdom

14.7. Germany

14.8. France

14.9. Russia

14.10. Italy

14.11. Spain

14.12. China

14.13. India

14.14. Japan

14.15. Australia

14.16. South Korea

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

16. Company Profiles

16.1. Agilent Technologies Inc

16.2. Aptagen LLC

16.3. Aptamer Group plc

16.4. Aptamer Sciences Inc

16.5. Aptus Biotech SL

16.6. AuramerBio Ltd

16.7. Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc

16.8. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

16.9. BioSpring GmbH

16.10. ChemGenes Corporation

16.11. CPC Scientific Inc

16.12. Creative Biolabs Inc

16.13. IDT Inc

16.14. Integrated DNA Technologies Inc

16.15. LakePharma Inc

16.16. NEC Corporation

16.17. NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc

16.18. Nitto Avecia Limited

16.19. Novaptech SAS

16.20. PeptiDream Inc

16.21. SomaLogic Inc

16.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

16.23. TriLink BioTechnologies LLC

16.24. Vivonics Inc

16.25. WuXi AppTec Co Ltd

17. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [21]

LIST OF TABLES [270]



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