MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Team members across seven locations come together to build and donate 2,000 bicycles for children in need

DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry's largest community management company, brought employees, volunteers and community partners together across seven cities for its annual Big Bike Giveaway, assembling and donating a total of 2,000 bicycles to benefit children in need during the holiday season.

This year's Big Bike Giveaway brought the spirit of giving to Waccamaw, South Carolina; Palm Desert, California; Mount Laurel, New Jersey; Hilton Head, South Carolina; Glen Allen, Virginia; and Chantilly, Virginia. Associa also hosted a record-breaking event at its corporate campus in Richardson, Texas, where employees assembled and donated 1,000 bicycles to 18 local charities serving children and families across North Texas.

Throughout the celebrations, Associa employees volunteered to assemble bicycles for distribution through local charitable organizations. The events brought colleagues and community partners together around a shared commitment to giving back and making a meaningful difference in the communities they serve.

"At Associa, building community goes beyond the neighborhoods we manage. It's about showing up for the people and families who make those communities special," said John Carona, CEO of Associa. "The Big Bike Giveaway is a reflection of our team's commitment to making a difference. We're proud to see employees across the country come together to create meaningful moments of joy for children during the holiday season."

What began as a small employee-led initiative has grown into a companywide tradition, bringing together Associa branches and teams around a shared mission of service.

Beyond the holiday season, a bicycle can provide children with opportunities for recreation, independence and connection with their neighborhoods. By partnering with local organizations that serve families in need, Associa helps extend the impact of these events beyond a single day.

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

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