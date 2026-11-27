MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq), today announced a 1-for-5 reverse split of its Class A common stock. The reverse stock split was approved by the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with Section 78.207 of the Nevada Revised Statutes and is intended to enable the Company to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Beginning on December 1, 2026, the Company's Class A common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a split adjusted basis under the trading symbol“TRUG” but will trade under the following new CUSIP number: 243733706.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every 5 shares of Class A common stock issued and outstanding as of the effective date will be automatically combined into one share of Class A common stock. No fractional shares will be issued if, as a result of the reverse stock split, a stockholder would otherwise become entitled to a fractional share because the number of shares of Class A common stock they hold before the reverse stock split is not evenly divisible by the split ratio. Instead, each stockholder will be entitled to receive a cash payment in lieu of a fractional share.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of outstanding Class A common stock from approximately 2.9 million shares, the number of shares outstanding as of the date hereof, to approximately 0.57 million shares. The par value of the Class A common stock will remain unchanged and the number of authorized shares of Class A common stock will be proportionately reduced to 2 million shares. The reverse split affects all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any common stockholder's percentage interest in the Company's equity, except to the extent that the reverse split results in some common stockholders owning a fractional share as described above.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings (NASDAQ: TRUG) is where the consumer technology of TruGolf meets the institutional finance of Polymath. The Company is well positioned in tokenized finance while operating and growing a real technology business. Polymath develops enterprise-grade capital markets infrastructure for the issuance, compliance, and lifecycle management of regulated digital securities and other tokenized financial instruments. It enables issuers, investors, and market participants to create and manage tokenized representations of real-world assets within compliant frameworks, supporting investor onboarding, regulatory controls, and post-issuance administration across private and institutional markets. TruGolf is recognized as a leader in the golf simulator market, manufacturing and distributing cutting-edge software and hardware that redefines what is possible with golf technology. Its products are designed to capture the spirit of golf, blending tradition with modern innovation. Combined, these two businesses are well positioned in distinct growing markets but sharing the costs of one listed company. This is the power and potential of two digital native businesses working together.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the timing and completion of the reverse split and the Company's ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing standards. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' 'should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACTS:

Michael Bacal

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917-886-9071