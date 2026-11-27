Mice Model Market - Global Forecast And Executive Outlook, 2026-2032 Humanized Models, CRISPR, And AI Phenotyping Fuel 8.66% CAGR And A $3.11 Billion Opportunity By 2032
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|191
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.88 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$3.11 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Mice Model Market, by Model Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Genetically Engineered Mice Models
7.2.1. Conditional Knockout Models
7.2.2. Humanized Mice Models
7.2.3. Knockout Models
7.2.4. Transgenic Models
7.3. Inbred Mice Models
7.4. Outbred Mice Models
8. Mice Model Market, by Age Cohort
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Embryonic
8.3. Neonatal
8.4. Juvenile
8.5. Adult
8.6. Aged
9. Mice Model Market, by Procurement Format
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Live Animals
9.2.1. Experimental Cohorts
9.2.2. Breeding Stock
9.2.3. Timed-Pregnant Females
9.3. Cryopreserved Materials
9.3.1. Embryos
9.3.2. Sperm
10. Mice Model Market, by Disease Induction Method
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Spontaneous Models
10.3. Chemically Induced Models
10.4. Diet-Induced Models
10.5. Surgically Induced Models
10.6. Infection-Induced Models
11. Mice Model Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Behavioral Studies
11.3. Cardiovascular Diseases
11.4. Drug Discovery & Toxicology
11.5. Genetic Disease Research
11.6. Immunology
11.7. Infectious Diseases
11.8. Metabolic Disorders
11.9. Neurology & Neurodegenerative Diseases
11.10. Oncology Research
12. Mice Model Market, by End User
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Academic & Research Institutions
12.3. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
12.4. Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers
12.5. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
13. Mice Model Market, by Region
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. North America
13.4. Latin America
13.5. Europe
13.6. Middle East
13.7. Africa
14. Mice Model Market, by Group
14.1. Introduction
14.2. ASEAN
14.3. GCC
14.4. European Union
14.5. BRICS
14.6. G7
14.7. NATO
15. Mice Model Market, by Country
15.1. Introduction
15.2. United States
15.3. Germany
15.4. China
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. India
15.7. Japan
15.8. Russia
15.9. Brazil
15.10. Canada
15.11. Italy
15.12. Mexico
15.13. France
15.14. Spain
15.15. Australia
15.16. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
17.1. Applied StemCell, Inc.
17.2. Aragen Life Sciences Ltd.
17.3. Biocytogen Boston Corporation
17.4. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
17.5. Creative Biolabs
17.6. Crown Bioscience by JSR Life Sciences, LLC
17.7. Cyagen Biosciences Suzhou Inc.
17.8. Cyagen US Inc. by PolyGene AG
17.9. Envigo by Inotiv, Inc.
17.10. GemPharmatech Co., Ltd.
17.11. GenOway
17.12. Harbour BioMed
17.13. Hera BioLabs, Inc.
17.14. inGenious Targeting Laboratory, Inc.
17.15. Janvier Labs
17.16. Marshall BioResources
17.17. MD Biosciences
17.18. Mirimus, Inc.
17.19. Ozgene Pty Ltd.
17.20. PhoenixBio Co., Ltd.
17.21. Shanghai Model Organisms Center, Inc.
17.22. Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
17.23. The Jackson Laboratory
17.24. TransCure bioServices
17.25. Translational Drug Development, LLC
17.26. Urosphere SAS
17.27. Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
17.28. XenOPAT SL by Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute
18. Key Experts
List of Figures [23]
List of Tables [379]
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