Solar A/S: No. 17 2026 Major Shareholder Announcement
The total share of voting rights is therefore 5.01 %, compared with the previously disclosed 4.96 % in Solar's company announcement no. 21/2025 of 19 December 2025.
The transfer covered voting rights only. Nordea Funds Ltd. therefore continues to hold 787,886 B shares with a nominal value of DKK 100 each, representing 9.84 % of Solar's total share capital.
Contacts
CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01
CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62
IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11
FACTS ABOUT SOLAR
Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers' businesses.
We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.
Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.2bn in 2025 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit .
Disclaimer
This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.
Attachment
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No. 17 2026 Major shareholder announcement
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