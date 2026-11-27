MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Solar A/S hereby announces that on 26 November 2026 it received a notification from Nordea Funds Ltd. stating that, following the transfer of additional voting rights to Nordea Funds Ltd. with effect from 20 November 2026, Nordea Funds Ltd. is entitled to exercise a total of 807,440 voting rights attached to B shares in Solar A/S. This represents 5.01 % of Solar's total voting rights.

The total share of voting rights is therefore 5.01 %, compared with the previously disclosed 4.96 % in Solar's company announcement no. 21/2025 of 19 December 2025.

The transfer covered voting rights only. Nordea Funds Ltd. therefore continues to hold 787,886 B shares with a nominal value of DKK 100 each, representing 9.84 % of Solar's total share capital.





Contacts

CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01

CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62

IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11





FACTS ABOUT SOLAR

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers' businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.2bn in 2025 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit .

Disclaimer

This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment

No. 17 2026 Major shareholder announcement