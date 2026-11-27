MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Before And After School Program Software Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global before and after school program software market is experiencing rapid growth as schools, childcare centers and community education providers modernize administrative operations. The market is projected to increase from $1.03 billion in 2025 to $1.14 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This expansion reflects the ongoing transition from manual attendance, enrollment, billing and scheduling processes to centralized digital platforms.

Historically, market development was influenced by limited digital infrastructure within education administration, widespread dependence on paper-based systems and fragmented communication between parents and program staff. Low adoption of centralized education management platforms also created operational inefficiencies for organizations responsible for before-school, after-school, childcare and enrichment programs. As institutions prioritize streamlined administration and improved family engagement, demand for specialized software continues to rise.

The before and after school program software market is forecast to reach $1.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2026. Key growth drivers include digital transformation across educational institutions, increasing demand for real-time parent communication, greater emphasis on child safety and compliance monitoring, expansion of cloud-based education software ecosystems and rising adoption of administrative automation.

Cloud-based school administration platforms are expected to remain a major market trend. Schools and program operators are increasingly implementing solutions that support automated student enrollment, attendance tracking, payment processing, scheduling and reporting. Mobile parent engagement tools, data-driven compliance management and subscription-based software-as-a-service models are also reshaping how childcare and enrichment programs manage daily operations.

The growing adoption of cloud technology is strengthening demand for before and after school program software. Cloud platforms allow schools, administrators and families to access enrollment, scheduling, payment and reporting functions in real time while reducing the need for substantial on-site IT infrastructure. Their scalability also enables education providers to expand services, manage multiple locations and adapt system capacity as participation changes.

According to Eurostat, 52.74% of businesses in the European Union used paid cloud computing services in 2025, primarily for email, office applications and file storage. This marked an increase of 7.42 percentage points compared with 2023. Continued growth in enterprise cloud adoption is expected to support wider implementation of cloud-based education management software, including platforms designed for out-of-school-time programs.

Product innovation is increasingly focused on integrated platforms that combine program management, facility scheduling, enrollment, reporting and customer engagement. In October 2024, Arux launched a unified cloud platform for after-school, childcare and community education programs. The solution enables school districts to manage programs, facilities and enrichment activities while improving reporting, administrative workflows and family engagement. Its scalable architecture supports district-operated programs across multiple locations and helps administrators use operational data to guide decision-making.

Strategic acquisitions are also contributing to market development. In November 2023, DaySmart Software acquired Sawyer for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expanded DaySmart's capabilities in recreation and K-12 extracurricular activity management, including scheduling, payment processing and program discovery. Sawyer's platform supports operational management for children's activity providers while enabling parents to identify and register for after-school and extracurricular programs.

North America led the before and after school program software market in 2025, supported by established education technology infrastructure and strong adoption of digital administration systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period as schools and childcare providers expand their use of cloud-based management tools. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:



1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Program Type: Before School Programs; After School Programs; Full-Day Programs

3) By Delivery Method: In-Person Programs; Virtual Programs; Hybrid Models

4) By Application: Student Enrollment And Registration; Attendance Tracking; Billing And Payment Management; Parent Communication

5) By End User: Public Schools; Private Schools; Childcare Centers; Nonprofit Organizations

Subsegments:



1) By Software: Attendance Management Software; Student Enrollment Software; Scheduling And Activity Planning Software; Billing And Payment Processing Software; Parent Communication And Messaging Software

2) By Services: Implementation And Onboarding Services; Training And Support Services; Consulting Services; Maintenance And Technical Support Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Active Network LLC

ACCEO Solutions Inc.

Brightwheel Inc.

Teaching Strategies LLC

Procare Solutions LLC

Amilia Enterprises Inc.

Jackrabbit Technologies LLC

Kangarootime Inc.

Illumine Labs Pvt. Ltd.

nFocus Solutions LLC

iCare Software

ChildPilot Technologies LLC

MyKidReports Inc.

LineLeader by ChildcareCRM

Lillio Inc.

Kidsoft Pty Ltd

Enrolmy Limited

CommunityPass Inc.

Arux Software Inc.

OWNA Pty Ltd

EZChildTrack LLC

Famly ApS

Cheqdin Ltd.

Xplor Education

Sandbox Software

Playground

Eleyo

Enrollsy

TUIO

Kindertales Storypark

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