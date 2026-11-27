MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Short Dental Implants Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global short dental implants market is experiencing strong growth, supported by the rising prevalence of tooth loss, increasing demand for restorative dental procedures, and wider adoption of advanced implant-supported prosthetic solutions. The market is projected to grow from $2.76 billion in 2025 to $2.98 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.

Historic market growth has been driven by an expanding geriatric population, greater awareness of advanced dental implant treatments, and improved access to dental care infrastructure. The increasing availability of implant solutions for patients with reduced jawbone volume has also strengthened the role of short dental implants in modern restorative dentistry.

The short dental implants market is forecast to reach $4.09 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be supported by increasing demand for minimally invasive dental implant procedures and greater use of short implants among patients with limited bone volume. These implants can reduce the need for complex bone augmentation procedures, helping clinicians streamline treatment while supporting functional and aesthetic outcomes.

Technological progress will remain an important short dental implants market trend through 2030. Key developments include advanced implant surface modification, improved osseointegration materials, customized implant designs, and bone preservation-focused solutions. The expanding use of digital dentistry for implant planning and placement is also improving procedural accuracy, treatment efficiency, and patient-specific care.

The rising prevalence of edentulism is a major factor contributing to market expansion. Aging populations face a higher cumulative risk of tooth loss due to long-term dental disease and age-related deterioration in oral health. Short dental implants provide an important treatment option for patients who require tooth replacement but have insufficient jawbone volume for conventional implants. Their use can support oral rehabilitation while limiting the requirement for invasive grafting or augmentation procedures.

According to International Dental Research, the global number of individuals affected by edentulism is projected to reach 5,004 per 100,000 people by 2040. This anticipated increase is expected to generate sustained demand for durable and clinically effective tooth replacement solutions, including short dental implants.

Growing awareness of dental aesthetics is also accelerating market development. Social media, digital communication platforms, and increased public attention to smile appearance are encouraging more individuals to pursue dental treatments that restore both functionality and visual appeal. This shift is increasing demand for implant-based restorations that closely replicate the appearance and performance of natural teeth.

Data from the American Association of Orthodontists showed that the average number of patients receiving active treatment per member increased from 574 in 2022 to 696 in 2024. The estimated number of adults receiving treatment from association members in the United States consequently rose from approximately 1.64 million to 1.91 million. These figures reflect broader consumer interest in dental appearance and advanced oral care.

Strategic acquisitions are further shaping the competitive landscape. In July 2023, Henry Schein acquired S.I.N. Implant System for $330 million. The transaction expanded Henry Schein's position in the global dental implant market, strengthened its oral reconstruction portfolio, and established a direct presence in Brazil's growing dental implant sector. S.I.N. Implant System specializes in the development and manufacture of dental implant products, including short dental implants.

North America was the leading region in the short dental implants market in 2025, supported by established dental care infrastructure, high treatment awareness, and access to advanced implant technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:



1) By Product Type: Titanium Implants; Zirconium Implants

2) By Design: Tapered; Parallel Walled

3) By Implant Length: Less Than 4 Millimeters; 4 Millimeters To 6 Millimeters; More Than 6 Millimeters To 8 Millimeters

4) By Application: Single Tooth Replacement; Multi Tooth Bridge; Full Arch Restoration

5) By End User: Hospitals; Dental Clinics; Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Subsegments:



1) By Titanium Implants: Commercially Pure Titanium Implants; Titanium Alloy Titanium Six Aluminum Four Vanadium Implants; Grade 4 Titanium Implants; Grade 5 Titanium Implants; Surface Treated Titanium Implants; Hybrid Titanium Implants

2) By Zirconium Implants: One Piece Zirconia Implants; Two Piece Zirconia Implants; Yttria Stabilized Tetragonal Zirconia Polycrystal Implants; Alumina Toughened Zirconia Implants; Monolithic Zirconia Implants; Surface Modified Zirconia Implants

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd.

Anthogyr SAS

B&B Dental Implant Company

BEGO GmbH & Co. KG

Bicon LLC

BioHorizons Implant Systems Inc.

Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd.

Dentalis Bio Solution

Dentium Co. Ltd.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

DIO Implant Co. Ltd.

GC International AG

Institut Straumann AG

MegaGen Implant Co. Ltd.

MODE Implant

Neobiotech Co. Ltd.

Nobel Biocare Services AG

Noris Medical Ltd.

Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.

Thommen Medical AG Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900