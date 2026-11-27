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Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI in Medical Devices Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in medical devices market reached approximately $12.38 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5% from 2020. The market is forecast to expand to $40.02 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 26.4%. Growth is expected to continue at a CAGR of 24.3% between 2030 and 2035, taking the market value to an estimated $118.8 billion by 2035. The market analysis covers the historic period from 2020 to 2025 and provides forecasts through 2030 and 2035 across major regions and economies.

Historic growth in the AI in medical devices market was supported by favorable government initiatives promoting AI-enabled healthcare technologies, increased adoption of cloud-based healthcare AI platforms, rising demand for wearable medical devices and greater investment in early disease detection. However, data privacy concerns, cybersecurity risks and the high cost of AI-enabled medical equipment limited wider adoption during the period.

Future market expansion will be driven by demand for greater diagnostic accuracy, continued digital transformation across healthcare systems, increased use of remote patient monitoring solutions and broader adoption of electronic health records. Potential constraints include stringent medical device approval requirements, a limited supply of professionals with combined AI and healthcare expertise, and the effects of trade disputes and tariffs on medical technology supply chains.

Key AI in medical devices market trends include the development of smart hemodialysis systems, connected renal care platforms and intelligent patient monitoring technologies. Innovation is also accelerating in AI-driven hemodynamic monitoring, predictive clinical decision-support platforms and connected care systems. Other areas of focus include AI-enabled point-of-care ultrasound devices, portable imaging platforms, workflow-optimized diagnostic systems, advanced computed tomography imaging, intelligent workflow tools and low-dose diagnostic imaging technologies.

By offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Software was the largest segment in 2025, accounting for 51.3% of the market, or approximately $6.35 billion. It is also forecast to be the fastest-growing offering through 2030, with a CAGR of 30.9%, reflecting rising demand for scalable clinical applications, analytics platforms and AI-powered medical workflows.

By technology, the AI in medical devices market includes context awareness, deep learning, machine learning, natural language processing, predictive analytics and other technologies. Machine learning led the market in 2025 with a 34.5% share, valued at approximately $4.26 billion. Deep learning is projected to record the fastest growth from 2025 to 2030, achieving a CAGR of 32.7% as medical imaging and clinical decision-support applications advance.

Cloud deployment represented the largest deployment segment in 2025, accounting for 66.4% of the market, or $8.22 billion. The segment is expected to remain the fastest-growing deployment category through 2030 at a CAGR of 27.2%, supported by demand for connected medical systems, centralized analytics and flexible access to clinical data.

By application, diagnosis and monitoring held the largest market share in 2025 at 41.8%, representing approximately $5.17 billion. This segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 30.5% through 2030, making it the fastest-growing application category. The expansion reflects increased adoption of AI-enabled imaging, continuous monitoring and predictive diagnostic technologies.

Hospitals and healthcare providers were the leading end users in 2025, accounting for 67.9% of the global market, or approximately $8.4 billion. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.4% through 2030, outpacing homecare settings, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users.

North America was the largest regional AI in medical devices market in 2025, generating approximately $5 billion and accounting for 40.4% of global revenue. Asia-Pacific ranked second, followed by Western Europe and other regions. Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market through 2030, with a CAGR of 30.3%. The Middle East is expected to grow at 26.8%, followed by Africa at 26.4% and South America at 25.8%.

Markets Covered:

1) By Offerings: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Technology: Context Awareness; Deep Learning; Machine Learning; Natural Language Processing; Predictive Analytics; Other Technologies

3) By Deployment: Cloud; On-Premises

4) By Application: Patient Care; Treatment; Diagnosis And Monitoring; Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals And Healthcare Providers; Homecare Settings; Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies; Other End Users

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; AI in medical devices indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Companies Featured



Medtronic Plc

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NVIDIA Corporation

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Canon Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Intel Corporation

Trivitron Healthcare

S10 Health Solutions

Predible Health

Artelus

Cochlear Limited

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Mindray Medical International Limited

United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Wandong Medical Co., Ltd.

Yizumi Group

Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

Wellesta Holdings

CloudMedx

Qure.ai

Trivitron Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Philips

GE HealthCare

Roche

Sectra

Canon Medical Systems

Aidoc

Butterfly Network

IBM

Canon Medical Systems

General Electric Company

Pathcore

Synaptive Medical

Cloud DX

BenchSci

Thornhill Medical

Google Health

Philips Healthcare

International Business Machines Corporation

PathAI Inc.

Aidoc Medical Ltd.

Arterys Inc.

Intel Corporation Brainomix Ltd.

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