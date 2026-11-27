MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual-style holiday celebration brings employees from three branches together for team building, camaraderie and connection

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnum York Property Management, an Associa company and leading provider of property management services across Alberta, brought together team members from its Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer branches on Aug. 19 for a“Christmas in August” celebration in Red Deer, Alberta.

The event featured lunch, games and team-building activities, providing an opportunity for employees from across the province to connect outside their daily responsibilities. A highlight of the celebration was a friendly condominium-building competition, during which teams constructed miniature condominiums using building blocks, showcasing creativity and teamwork.

The celebration reflects Magnum York's ongoing commitment to fostering a people-first workplace culture that prioritizes employee engagement, teamwork and professional relationships. By creating opportunities for employees to connect beyond their day-to-day responsibilities, Magnum York continues to strengthen the collaborative culture that supports exceptional service to its clients and communities.

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About Magnum York Property Management

Magnum York Property Management Ltd., an Associa company, has provided professional condominium management and rental and rental pool management services across Alberta for more than 25 years. The company manages more than $3 billion in assets across more than 750 properties, with its headquarters in Calgary and branch offices in Edmonton and Red Deer. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, ... | 214.569.9939

CONTACT: Elvia Espino Associa 214.569.9939...