MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Contactless Radio-Over-Fiber (RoF) Memory Integrated Circuit (IC) Cards Market Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global contactless radio-over-fiber (RoF) memory integrated circuit (IC) cards market is experiencing rapid growth as demand increases for secure, convenient, and low-power contactless technologies. The market is projected to grow from $2.82 billion in 2025 to $3.13 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. By 2030, the market is forecast to reach $4.81 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 11.3%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the transition from magnetic-stripe cards to smart cards, the expansion of banking card issuance programs, and the increasing use of smart ticketing across public transportation networks. Government identity card initiatives and the growing penetration of retail loyalty card systems have also contributed to demand for contactless memory IC cards.

During the forecast period, growth is expected to be driven by the continued expansion of contactless payment ecosystems and rising demand for secure, energy-efficient authentication solutions. Digital identity verification programs, smart city infrastructure investments, and the increasing use of multi-application cards across transportation, government, retail, hospitality, and access control are expected to create additional market opportunities.

Cashless payment adoption remains a key driver of the contactless RoF memory IC cards market. These cards support rapid, secure, and contact-free data exchange, allowing users to complete transactions by tapping or positioning a card near a compatible reader. Their speed and convenience make them increasingly relevant to banking, retail, transportation, and other high-volume payment environments. According to the European Central Bank, contactless card payments reached 23.2 billion during the second half of 2023, an increase of 16% compared with the same period in 2022.

Smart infrastructure development is also strengthening market demand. Contactless RoF memory IC cards provide secure identification and data storage capabilities for applications including public transit ticketing, identity authentication, building access, and asset tracking. These capabilities support the integration of connected services across cities and public infrastructure. Indonesia's National Long-Term Development Plan for 2025-2045, for example, includes objectives to advance digital infrastructure, improve technology-enabled public services, and increase the number of smart cities from 25 to 100 through sustainable and green technology initiatives.

The continued expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected device ecosystems is expected to provide further momentum. Contactless RoF memory IC cards can support secure identification, authentication, and wireless data exchange across distributed networks. These functions are increasingly important as organizations adopt connected systems to improve operational efficiency, strengthen security, enable remote management, and obtain real-time information. The European Commission reported approximately 40 billion installed IoT-connected devices in 2023 and projected that the total would reach 49 billion by 2026, reflecting annual growth of approximately 7%.

Key contactless RoF memory IC card market trends include broader deployment in access control systems, increased use in public transportation ticketing, and continued investment in government and national identity programs. Demand is also rising for affordable secure-memory cards, while loyalty, membership, hospitality, prepaid card, and event ticketing applications are expanding the technology's commercial reach.

North America was the largest contactless radio-over-fiber memory IC cards market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Memory Integrated Circuit (IC) Cards; Microcontroller Integrated Circuit (IC) Cards; Dual-Interface Cards

2) By Frequency: Low Frequency (Lf); High Frequency (Hf); Ultra-High Frequency (Uhf)

3) By Application: Payment Systems; Transportation; Access Control; Government Identification; Telecommunications; Healthcare

4) By End User: Banking And Financial Institutions (BFSI); Government And Public Sector; Transportation Authorities; Telecom Operators; Healthcare Organizations; Retail And Commercial Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By Memory IC Cards: Read Only Memory Cards; Electrically Erasable Programmable Memory Cards; One Time Programmable Memory Cards; Secure Memory Cards

2) By Microcontroller IC Cards: Contact Microcontroller Cards; Contactless Microcontroller Cards; Secure Microcontroller Cards; Multi Application Microcontroller Cards

3) By Dual-Interface Cards: Contact And Contactless Dual Interface Cards; Secure Dual Interface Cards; Multi Application Dual Interface Cards; Payment Dual Interface Cards

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

The companies featured in this Contactless Radio-Over-Fiber (RoF) Memory Integrated Circuit (IC) Cards market report include:



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Group Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

STMicroelectronics N.V.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Avery Dennison Corporation

IDEMIA Group

HID Global

CPI Card Group

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group

Impinj Inc.

Eastcompeace Technology Co. Ltd.

EM Microelectronic

Watchdata Technologies Pte Ltd. Alien Technology LLC

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