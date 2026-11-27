MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Regulatory Technology Market Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) regulatory technology market is experiencing exponential growth as organizations adopt advanced compliance automation, risk monitoring, and regulatory reporting solutions. The market is projected to increase from $12.13 billion in 2025 to $16.79 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.4%.

Historical growth in the AI regulatory technology market has been supported by increasingly complex regulatory requirements, expanding financial compliance obligations, wider adoption of enterprise risk management frameworks, and growing demand for audit transparency. Organizations across regulated industries are using AI-powered regulatory technology to streamline compliance processes, strengthen governance, and respond more efficiently to changing rules.

The market is forecast to reach $62.01 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 38.6%. Key growth factors include the adoption of real-time regulatory monitoring systems, increasing demand for automated risk assessment, cross-border compliance standardization, predictive compliance analytics, and stronger global data governance requirements.

Emerging AI regulatory technology market trends include environmental, social, and governance compliance reporting; sustainability-linked regulatory oversight; governance frameworks for autonomous systems and robotics; compliance requirements across electric mobility and electric vehicle supply chains; healthcare and bioethics regulation; and stronger controls for immersive digital experiences and virtual environments. These developments are broadening the role of regulatory technology beyond traditional financial services.

The increasing prevalence of financial crime and fraud is a major driver of market growth. Rapid expansion in digital financial transactions has increased exposure to cyber-enabled threats, identity theft, money laundering, illicit cross-border activity, and other forms of financial misconduct. AI regulatory technology helps organizations identify suspicious transactions earlier, automate compliance monitoring, improve fraud detection, and strengthen institutional risk management.

According to the US Federal Trade Commission, consumers reported fraud-related financial losses exceeding $10 billion in 2023. This represented a 14% increase from $8.8 billion in 2022. The rising financial and operational impact of fraud is encouraging banks, financial services providers, and other regulated organizations to invest in AI-powered compliance platforms capable of monitoring large volumes of transactions, communications, and regulatory information.

Product innovation is also shaping the competitive landscape. Regulatory technology providers are developing AI-powered compliance engines that use machine learning and large language models to review communications, transactions, marketing materials, and business documents. These platforms are designed to improve risk detection, automate compliance workflows, maintain auditable records, and support transparent regulatory decision-making while retaining appropriate human oversight.

In September 2025, ACA Compliance Group Holdings LLC launched Encore AI, a proprietary artificial intelligence engine developed for regulatory compliance in financial services. The technology serves as an intelligence layer across ACA's compliance technology suite, supporting automated reviews of communications and marketing content. It also provides explainable and auditable AI outcomes intended to improve governance, regulatory alignment, and risk identification across compliance operations.

Strategic acquisitions are further strengthening the AI regulatory technology market. In February 2024, ARCHER Systems LLC acquired Compliance.ai for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expanded Archer's AI-driven regulatory compliance capabilities and enhanced its ability to help organizations automate the monitoring, interpretation, tracking, and reporting of evolving regulatory requirements. The acquisition also added machine learning and advanced analytics capabilities for regulatory change management and governance.

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence regulatory technology market in 2025, supported by established financial services infrastructure, extensive compliance requirements, and strong adoption of AI-based risk management solutions. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Solutions; Services

2) By Deployment: Cloud-Based; On-Premises

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises; Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Application: Compliance Monitoring; Risk Management; Fraud Detection; Regulatory Reporting; Other Applications

5) By End-User Industry: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance; Healthcare And Life Sciences; Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications; Energy And Utilities; Manufacturing

Subsegments:

1) By Solutions: Regulatory Change Management Solutions; Compliance Monitoring Solutions; Risk Assessment And Analytics Solutions; Transaction Monitoring Solutions; Fraud Detection And Prevention Solutions; Identity Verification Solutions; Reporting And Disclosure Management Solutions; Policy And Document Management Solutions; Audit Management Solutions; Third Party Risk Management Solutions

2) By Services: Consulting Services; Implementation And Integration Services; Training And Education Services; Support And Maintenance Services; Managed Compliance Services; Regulatory Advisory Services; System Customization Services; Data Migration Services; Risk And Compliance Assessment Services; Outsourcing Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

The companies featured in this Artificial Intelligence (AI) Regulatory Technology market report include:



Fenergo Limited

Chainalysis Inc.

Sumsub

Trulioo Information Services Inc.

Sift Science Inc.

ThetaRay Ltd.

FundApps Limited

SEON Technologies Ltd.

ACTICO GmbH

Youverify Inc.

Elliptic Enterprises Limited

ComplyAdvantage Limited

Arva AI Limited

Trunomi Inc.

Sanction Scanner Teknoloji A.S.

iDenfy UAB

4CRisk.ai Inc.

Ondato UAB

ComplyCube Limited

Regology Inc.

Compliance.ai Inc.

Ascent Technologies Inc.

Hummingbird RegTech Inc.

KYC-Chain Limited SanctionHub Limited

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