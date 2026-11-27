(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revenue increased 62% to US$307.8 million Gross profit expanded 128% to US$7.5 million EBITDA rose 622% to US$2.6 million SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: UFG), (“Uni-Fuels” or the“Company”), a global provider of marine fuel solutions headquartered in Singapore, today announced its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. Nine-Month 2026 Highlights

Revenue increased 62% to US$307.8 million, from US$190.5 million

Gross profit increased 128% to US$7.5 million, from US$3.3 million

Gross profit margin improved 0.7 percentage points to 2.4%, from 1.7%

Income from operations increased 1,293% to US$2.1 million, compared with US$0.2 million

Operating margin improved 24.0 percentage points to 28.7%, from 4.7%

Net income improved to US$1.5 million, compared with a net loss of US$0.03 million EBITDA increased 622% to US$2.6 million, from US$0.4 million

Financial Summary

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

2025

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue US$ 307,784,141 US$ 190,505,887 Gross profit US$ 7,491,881 US$ 3,286,087 Gross profit margin 2.4 % 1.7 % Income from operations US$ 2,146,610 US$ 154,136 Operating margin1 28.7 % 4.7 % Net income (loss) US$ 1,516,898 US$ (28,998 ) EBITDA2 US$ 2,551,072 US$ 353,231

1 Operating margin is calculated as income from operations divided by gross profit. For more information, refer to“Definitions”.

2 See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information.

2026 Outlook

The Company is raising its FY2026 revenue guidance to a range of US$410 million to US$430 million, from its previous guidance range of US$340 million to US$360 million, reflecting continued business growth during the first nine months of the year and management's positive outlook for the fourth quarter, with continued momentum expected to support revenue growth through the remainder of FY2026.

Management Commentary

“We are encouraged by the continued growth of our business during the first nine months of 2026,” said Koh Kuan Hua, Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Fuels.“During the third quarter of 2026, the marine fuel market continued to experience elevated oil prices and volatility. Against this backdrop, we remained focused on serving our customers, adapting to changing market conditions and exercising discipline in our commercial activities. Looking ahead to the final quarter of the year, we remain positive about our business prospects and intend to build on the momentum achieved to date, while maintaining our focus on profitability, prudent risk management and sustainable growth.”

About Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited

Uni-Fuels is a fast-growing global provider of marine fuel solutions with a growing presence across major shipping hubs, including Singapore, Seoul, Dubai, Shanghai, Limassol, and Bangkok. Established in 2021, Uni-Fuels has evolved into a dynamic, forward-thinking company delivering customer-centric, compliant, and reliable fuel solutions across global markets and time zones, supported by 24/7 operational support year-round. Backed by a globally integrated operating platform, experienced industry professionals, and an extensive global supply network, Uni-Fuels has built trusted partnerships with customers, supporting them in achieving their operational objectives and decarbonization goals amid the maritime industry's ongoing energy transformation.

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Definitions

Operating Margin is calculated as income from operations as a percentage of gross profit. Management believes this measure provides a meaningful assessment of operating efficiency because the Company's business model involves the trading and supply of marine fuel products, where revenue primarily reflects the pass-through cost of fuel products and may fluctuate significantly with changes in underlying commodity prices. Accordingly, management believes gross profit provides a more meaningful basis than revenue for evaluating the Company's operating performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), the Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), which management uses to evaluate the Company's financial and operating performance.

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. Management believes EBITDA provides useful supplemental information to investors by removing the effects of financing activities, income taxes and certain non-cash expenses, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the Company's financial and operating performance.

The Company presents EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, solely as a supplemental measure and it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies because it may be calculated differently. A reconciliation of EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, is provided in the accompanying table.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as“anticipate”,“estimate”,“expect”,“project”,“plan”,“intend”,“believe”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“can have”,“likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Uni-Fuels' current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to execute its strategic growth and expansion initiatives in a timely, cost effective and efficient manner, its ability to maintain compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and licensing requirements in the jurisdictions in which it operates, its ability to attract, evaluate and complete acquisitions, investments, or other strategic transactions with suitable candidates, and other risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on April 22, 2026. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Contact Information

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Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited



Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income (loss) US$ 1,516,898 US$ (28,998 ) Add: Interest expense, net 221,205 58,716 Income tax expense 594,162 143,177 Depreciation and amortization1 218,807 180,336 EBITDA US$ 2,551,072 US$ 353,231

1 Depreciation and amortization comprises depreciation of property and equipment of US$70,196 (2026) and US$59,437 (2025), and amortization of right-of-use assets of US$148,611 (2026) and US$120,900 (2025). The amortization of right-of-use assets relates to operating leases and is recognized within operating lease expense under U.S. GAAP.