(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS LHV Group announces that during the period 20 November to 26 November 2026, it has acquired the company's own shares on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (pcs) Weighted average price per day (EUR) 20.11.2026 8,981 3.224565193 23.11.2026 16,400 3.2125 24.11.2026 16,800 3.1825 25.11.2026 16,800 3.1775 26.11.2026 10,066 3.164172462



LHV Group is acquiring its own shares based on the resolution of the company's general meeting of shareholders held on 26 March 2025, and under the conditions decided by the Supervisory Board. The authorized agent for the transactions is AS LHV Pank. Summary data of the acquisitions will be disclosed no later than on the seventh trading day after the transaction and will be made available to the Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority, via the Nasdaq Tallinn system, and on LHV Group's investor website.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Bank AS, AS LHV Varahaldus, AS LHV Kindlustus and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs approximately 1,200 people. The services of LHV Bank in Estonia are used by 520,000 customers, the II pillar pension funds managed by LHV have 104,000 active customers and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 252,000 customers. LHV Bank in the United Kingdom holds a banking licence and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, loans to small and medium-sized enterprises, and retail banking services.



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Sten Hans Jakobsoo

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