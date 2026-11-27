MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Granby-based moving company adds interstate relocation services connecting CT families to new markets in Florida, South Carolina and beyond.

- Tanner Marsh, Owner of Marsh MovingGRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marsh Moving, a Connecticut-based residential and commercial moving company serving Granby, Simsbury, Avon, West Hartford, and the surrounding Farmington Valley, today announced it is expanding its interstate relocation services, giving local families and businesses a reliable option for long-distance moves to growing markets, including Florida and South Carolina.Founded in 2022 as Marsh Moving, the company has grown from a small local operation into a full-service mover offering residential moving, commercial relocation, and services throughout north-central Connecticut. The recent rebrand to Marsh Moving reflects the company's expanded scope while maintaining the same hands-on, locally owned approach that built its reputation in the Farmington Valley.The company's interstate division now regularly coordinates moves connecting Connecticut to Florida and South Carolina, two of the most popular relocation destinations for New England households. Marsh Moving crews manage packing, loading, transport and unloading, giving customers a single point of contact instead of handing off their belongings between multiple carriers.Locally, Marsh Moving continues to focus on the towns where it began: Granby, Simsbury, Avon, West Hartford and nearby communities in the Farmington Valley.Marsh Moving operates with a small, owner-involved team and has steadily added trucks and crew members to keep pace with demand. The company attributes its growth to word-of-mouth referrals and a focus on treating every move, whether it is a studio apartment across town or a four-bedroom house headed to another state, with the same level of care.Looking ahead, Marsh Moving plans to continue building out its interstate network while exploring expansion into additional central Connecticut communities over the next several years. The company is also preparing seasonal promotions to support customers planning winter moves, when scheduling flexibility can help reduce costs.Customers interested in a local or long-distance move can request a free quote through marshmoving or by calling the company directly.About Marsh MovingMarsh Moving is a locally owned moving company based in Granby, Connecticut, serving Granby, Simsbury, Avon, West Hartford and the wider Farmington Valley. The company provides residential and commercial moving and interstate relocation services, including routes connecting Connecticut to Florida and South Carolina.

Tanner Marsh

Marsh Moving

+1 860-992-7100

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Marsh Moving Expands Interstate Relocation Services Across Connecticut and Beyond News Provided By Rotate Digital November 27, 2026, 14:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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