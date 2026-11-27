MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Indian Railways has achieved the main tunnel breakthrough of the 6.59-km-long Tunnel-14 on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, marking a key milestone in the construction of the strategically important railway project in the state, an official statement said on Friday.

The breakthrough connects two excavated sections of the tunnel, comprising a 4.7-km stretch driven from Portal-1 at Sumerpur and a 1.79-km section excavated from Portal-2 at Marora, the statement from the Ministry of Railways said.

The project is expected to provide better connectivity to the hill regions, facilitate travel for pilgrims and tourists, and support regional development by improving accessibility to important destinations in the state.

A 110-metre stretch of the triple-track tunnel at Portal-1 was excavated through loose soil beneath inhabited areas, with 20-30 metres of soil and rock above it. Specialised techniques, including pre-excavation and multi-drifting, were used to ensure safe excavation, the ministry said.

The statement also informed that the slope at Portal-2 was secured through 30–35-metre-deep micropiles, 15–20-metre-long rock bolts and consolidation grouting.

“These measures enabled the launch of the main tunnel drive in March 2024, following the resolution of ground settlement issues at Marora and matters related to land and home acquisition,” the ministry said.

Nearly 100 metres of mechanical excavation was undertaken at Portal-2. To ensure the safety of nearby settlements, controlled blasting was carried out strictly during daytime hours near both portals.

Specialised ventilation systems were also deployed throughout the 4.7 km excavation drive from Portal-1 to ensure the supply of fresh air and regulate temperature inside the tunnel.

Indian Railways earlier this month said that it recorded its highest-ever freight loading for October, transporting 145.07 million tonnes of freight, marking an increase of 8.32 per cent from 133.93 million tonnes in October 2025.

-IANS

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