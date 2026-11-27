MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actress Moushumi Chatterjee remembered her late husband Jayanta Mukherjee and her late daughter Payal with a heartwarming post.

On Friday, the actress took to her X, formerly Twitter, and shared a throwback picture of her husband and her daughter.

She also penned a note, as she wrote,“A Fond Memory Of My Husband And My First Baby Payal. Hopefully United In Heaven And Celebrating Whilst Watching Over Me and Meghaa (sic)”.

Jayanta Mukherjee was a film producer and composer who belonged to one of India's distinguished musical families. He was the son of legendary singer-composer Hemant Kumar and Bela Mukherjee. Jayanta and Moushumi tied the knot in 1972, when she was just 15 and studying in Class 10. Their families became acquainted through her Bengali debut film, Balika Badhu, whose music was composed by Hemant Kumar.

The couple had two daughters, Payal and Megha. Their elder daughter Payal died in December 2019, at the age of 45, following complications related to diabetes. Jayanta passed away in Mumbai on November 12, 2026, following age-related health complications, after more than 5 decades of marriage.

A few weeks ago, the veteran actress had requested privacy following the demise of her husband, Jayanta Chatterjee. She asked people to give her and her daughter time and space to cope with the difficult period.

She took to her social media, and shared a heartfelt note confirming the news of her husband's passing and expressed gratitude to everyone for their prayers and support.

She wrote,“My husband, Jayanta, as all fondly remember him as Babu, has left us for heavenly abode. Request all to give me and my daughter time and space to get through this difficult period. Truly grateful for your prayers and support for the same”.