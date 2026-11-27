MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday reduced the minimum daily cash reserve ratio (CRR) maintenance requirement for banks to 90 per cent from 99 per cent with effect from the fortnight beginning December 1, 2026, citing an assessment of evolving macroeconomic and liquidity conditions.

In a notification, the central bank said banks will now be required to maintain a minimum of 90 per cent of their prescribed CRR balance on a daily basis, reversing the tighter 99 per cent requirement that was introduced in October when the banking system was witnessing surplus liquidity.

"On the basis of an assessment of the current and evolving macroeconomic situation and liquidity conditions, it has been decided to reduce the minimum daily maintenance of the cash reserve ratio (CRR) from 99 per cent of the requirement to 90 per cent effective from the fortnight beginning December 1, 2026," the central bank noted.

The CRR is the portion of deposits that banks are mandated to keep with the RBI and on which they do not earn any interest.

While the daily maintenance requirement has been relaxed, the overall CRR remains unchanged at 3 per cent of net demand and time liabilities.

The move comes days after liquidity in the banking system slipped into deficit for the first time in five months, driven by large Goods and Services Tax (GST) outflows and the RBI's interventions in the foreign exchange market, which absorbed rupee liquidity from the system.

By lowering the daily maintenance threshold, the RBI has provided banks with greater flexibility in managing short-term liquidity fluctuations.

The change allows lenders to temporarily use a larger portion of their CRR balances during periods of cash stress, while still meeting the overall reserve requirement over the reporting period.

The decision is not expected to have any immediate impact on bank customers. Access to savings and current account funds, ATM withdrawals, UPI transactions and deposit interest rates will remain unaffected, as the central bank has not altered the overall CRR ratio.

Similarly, fixed deposit rates are unlikely to witness any significant changes as such rates are generally influenced by broader monetary policy actions, including repo rate changes and long-term shifts in liquidity conditions, rather than day-to-day reserve maintenance requirements.