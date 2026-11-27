MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Former India chief selector MSK Prasad believes the Italia T10 league is a boon for the country's domestic cricketers, adding that they get a valuable chance to play alongside international stars at home.

Prasad, who is team director of Venice Livewires in the ongoing tournament, said most of Italy's domestic cricketers have roots in South Asia, but the game is now spreading across the country's main cities.

“This sort of tournament is a boon for Italian domestic cricketers. The same organisers are also planning to have a T20 tournament, maybe around April or May next year. As far as the domestic cricketers are concerned, the majority of them are actually Asians.

“You see a lot of Indians, a lot of Pakistanis, a lot of Sri Lankans and also some South African cricketers. It's a combination of people from all these countries who are playing domestic cricket here. But the game is definitely picking up, with players from Milan, Florence and Rome. I think these players are getting better exposure because they have decent infrastructure,” Prasad told IANS in an exclusive chat.

The former India cricketer praised the organisers for putting the league together in just two months, despite rain washing out a few games.“As far as this T10 league is concerned, I think it's a very novel concept that they have come up with. I think the whole thing came together within just two months.

“It was initially supposed to be a six-team tournament, which was eventually reduced to a five-team tournament. Unfortunately, because of rain, a few matches got washed out. But otherwise, the quality of the tournament is absolutely fantastic, and hats off to the officials.”

He explained that the local players were allotted to teams by the federation and the organisers.“This tournament is a mix of international cricketers and Italian domestic cricketers. The Livewires concept is that we are here to unearth new talent and expose it to the world. When it comes to this Italian T20 league, what exactly happened is that we identified the international cricketers, and the domestic cricketers were given to us by their federation.

“I think it was a combination of the organisers and the federation working together. They gave us different combinations of batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders. Around 50 players were identified, and they were divided amongst the five teams. So we didn't have a choice, but we did identify a few of them.

“Once we came here, we started working on them. They are still young. I think a couple of players looked very, very impressive, like Naqvi and Shekhar Singh. These kids look impressive. The other under-19 kids are still raw. They need a little more exposure at this level.”

For the local players, the Venice Livewires dressing room has been a learning ground, with Dawid Malan, Chris Gayle and Vijay Shankar among the overseas names passing on their experience.

“I think Dawid was, at one stage, the number one T20 cricketer in the world. We have the 'Universe Boss' in our team, with the wealth of experience and the aura that he carries. We also have Vijay Shankar – now that he's retired from all formats in India, he's a little freer and more able to express himself.

“All three of these players – in fact, we also have Tom, and JJ Smith, who actually plays for Italy but is from South Africa – they're all very nice kids. They're sharing their experiences with the domestic cricketers. I'm really enjoying being with them. Every experience is always a fantastic experience. Coming all this way and working so closely with them is really giving me a lot of satisfaction.”

Prasad said infrastructure was still the biggest hurdle in a country where cricket is played largely on AstroTurf laid over concrete. Moving to natural turf, he feels, could change things quickly.

“I do agree. I think it's still growing. As far as the infrastructure is concerned, there is still a long way to go. Since it rains a lot and it's cold, these players generally play on artificial surfaces, where they put AstroTurf on a concrete surface and keep playing. I think this is the first time these kids have been exposed to turf wickets at home.

“So going forward, in some of the cities I already mentioned, like Florence or Milan, if they can slowly turn those AstroTurfs into natural turf, and if the federation comes forward to improve the infrastructure, I think you'll definitely see Italian cricket growing in leaps and bounds.”

Prasad is experiencing T10 for the first time and felt it is a way to take the game to countries raised on football and basketball.“The idea of T20 or T10 is about bringing a fresh market, fresh people and new nations into this game. The majority of these countries are football- or basketball-orientated, and all their sports last hardly one to one and a half hours.

“So their attention span is not more than one and a half hours and in order to bring these fresh countries and fresh markets in to play this game, we need to cut the game short and bring it to T20 level. Today, it is at T10 level. Ideally, T20 is the right way to go.

“But there is nothing wrong in having T10, where there is a lot of interest and a lot of strategy. It is not just about going out and hitting bang-bang. You really need to be on your toes to play this format because, from ball one, it is always a battle, and there is no way to come back in this game.”

Prasad said he had come to enjoy how fast the format moves.“Very, very fast. I know you see a lot of interest in it because every ball is a battle here. Every ball, the bowler has to think and bowl. Every ball, the batsman has to outsmart the bowler. T10 is also something new to me.

“Prior to this, I never had this experience. But once I came here, I started enjoying this particular format. T20 is fantastic. It is an established format now. T10 is a fresh one. I think it is there to bring new people into this game and create interest in nations where they don't play cricket.”

Livewires, which already runs franchises in Indian domestic leagues, is looking at more teams abroad and Prasad said there were also plans to bring promising players to India for training camps.

“Livewires is a franchise that is ready to support cricket across the globe. I'm very much part and parcel of this company. We are here to spread this game domestically as well. We have two or three franchises in Indian domestic cricket. We are here in Italy and are also contemplating having a few more franchises across the globe.

“I'm always there to support this company, and our prime idea is to unearth new superstars and give them to world cricket – not just Indian cricket, but also the associate nations and other nations. So that's our endeavour. We are also thinking of bringing them to India and conducting some camps for them, so that they can keep getting better and better.”

“I'm very happy that TNR Mohit is the chairman of this. Mr Arvind owns this company. They're all my family friends. It was our idea to keep it. Mohit is still young. He's still playing first-class cricket. But all of our thoughts are aligned on taking this game to the next level and supporting new talent. If we find anybody, we are ready to support them as well, at domestic and international levels.”