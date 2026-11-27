MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan has commissioned around 50 small and medium-sized hydropower plants over the past five years, while approximately 50 more facilities are under construction, according to the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan.

Minister of Energy Altynbek Rysbekov announced the figures at the first meeting of the Steering Council of the Belt and Road Energy Partnership, held in Qingdao, China, on November 25–26, 2026, as part of the Fourth Belt and Road Energy Ministers' Conference.

In his address, Altynbek Rysbekov noted that Kyrgyzstan's GDP increased by 11.1% in 2025, one of the highest growth rates in Central Asia. He stressed the importance of strengthening the country's energy capacity amid economic growth.

The minister highlighted the completion of the modernization of all four generating units at the Toktogul Hydropower Plant, which increased the facility's installed capacity by 240 megawatts. He also presented the construction of the 1,860-megawatt Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant as a strategic project.

During the meeting, members of the Steering Council reviewed documents outlining the partnership's priority areas, including the transition to green energy, modernization of electricity grid infrastructure, digitalization, and the introduction of artificial intelligence in the energy sector.

Kyrgyzstan's participation in the partnership is aimed at strengthening international cooperation, attracting investment and advanced technologies, and implementing joint energy projects.