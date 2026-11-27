Luxembourg, November 27 , 2026 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) today notified holders of its SEK 2,250,000,000 Senior Unsecured Floating Rate Sustainability Notes due 2027, bearing interest at STIBOR plus 3.00% (ISIN SE0017133754) (the "Notes") of the early voluntary redemption of the Notes in full. The Notes will be redeemed on December 23, 2026 (the "Redemption Date") at a redemption price equal to 100 per cent. of the nominal amount, together with accrued but unpaid interest. The redemption price will be paid on the Redemption Date to holders of record as of December 16, 2026. In conjunction with the redemption, the Notes will be delisted from the sustainable bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

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