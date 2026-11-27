

Tiziana reports favorable safety and tolerability profile with intranasal foralumab after 48.1 patient-years cumulative exposure Intranasal foralumab has been well tolerated across all studies, with no serious adverse events related to study drug

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences, Ltd. (Nasdaq: TLSA ) (“Tiziana” or the“Company”), a biotechnology company developing breakthrough immunomodulation therapies with its lead development candidate, intranasal foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, today announced the submission of its annual Development Safety Update Report (DSUR) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This DSUR (dated September 2, 2024 to September 30, 2026) reports no drug-related serious adverse events after a cumulative exposure of 48.1 patient-years, highlighting the safety and tolerability data profile of intranasal foralumab in treating neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases, including non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (na-SPMS), Alzheimer's disease (AD), multiple system atrophy (MSA), and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

“We have seen 48.1 patient-years of cumulative foralumab exposure with no study drug-related serious adverse events, a milestone that reinforces the safety of our intranasal approach,” said Ivor Elrifi, Chief Executive Officer of Tiziana.“Acceptable safety and tolerability continue to be observed across our CNS programs, supporting continued clinical development. We believe that this favorable safety and tolerability profile additionally paves the way for exploring the use of nasal foralumab, not only as a mono-therapy, but also as a multiple sclerosis combination therapy for patients on anti-CD20 approved therapies such as Ocrevus® (ocrelizumab). We have previously announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC) in Saudi Arabia, with our intention to collaborate on a clinical trial evaluating this combination therapy.”

Key highlights from the submission include:



Expanded Access Program (IND 161148): As of 30 September 2026, fourteen (14) patients with na-SPMS were treated with nasal foralumab at Brigham and Women's Hospital. They received nasal foralumab at 50 or 100 micrograms per dosing day (6 days per three-week cycle) for durations ranging from 23 weeks to 4.7 years. The total cumulative patient exposure in this study is 32.1 patient-years.



TILS-021 Randomized Trial and TILS-022 Open-Label Extension: This randomized, double-blind trial in patients with na-SPMS administers foralumab intranasally at doses of either 50 or 100 μg in addition to placebo. The trial completed enrollment (48 patients total) in the summer of 2026, with the last patient dosed on 17 August 2026. Thirty (30) patients were administered foralumab. The total estimated cumulative patient exposure in this study and the open-label extension is 10.25 patient-years.



Alzheimer's Disease (TILS-024 and Expanded Access): Tiziana initiated study TILS-024 in Q4 2025. This randomized, controlled, double-blind study uses a 3:1 treatment ratio (50 μg intranasal foralumab versus placebo) with the same dosing schedule. It is estimated that eleven (11) patients have received nasal foralumab in the reporting period, with an estimated cumulative patient exposure of 1.4 years. One (1) patient with moderate AD continued treatment in a single-patient expanded access IND (IND 172400) at 50 micrograms intranasally per dosing day (6 days per three-week cycle) and has completed 93 weeks of therapy (1.8 total patient-years).



Multiple System Atrophy (TILS-025): Initiated in the second half of 2025, this open-label study uses the same dosing schedule. Seven (7) patients have received nasal foralumab for 3–8 weeks duration, with a cumulative patient exposure of 2.50 years.

ALS (TILS-ALS-01): Initiated in Q3 2026, this randomized, controlled, double-blind study uses a 3:1 treatment ratio (50 μg intranasal foralumab versus placebo) with the same dosing schedule. It is estimated that two (2) patients have received nasal foralumab in the reporting period, with an estimated cumulative patient exposure of 0.04 years.



In these studies investigating intranasal foralumab in central nervous system (CNS) diseases, favorable safety and tolerability have been observed. During the reporting period, no new risks were identified that resulted in significant protocol amendments for any of the clinical studies. The types and frequency of reported adverse events are generally consistent with those from previous reporting periods.

In conclusion, no substantive changes to the previous knowledge of foralumab safety and tolerability when administered intranasally to patients with CNS disease were identified during the reporting period. The benefit:risk for intranasal foralumab remains favorable in these patients and continued clinical development in CNS patients is warranted. No new actions to address the safety of intranasally delivered foralumab have arisen from the current reporting period.

The cumulative estimated drug exposure for these subjects is 48.1 patient-years. No serious adverse events so far attributed to study drug in nasal foralumab CNS studies. The safety profile of intranasal foralumab aligns with prior studies of foralumab administered intravenously (IV) in healthy volunteers, patients with Crohn's disease, and kidney transplant recipients. Unlike IV administration, which has been linked to infusion-related reactions seen with other anti-CD3 monoclonal antibodies, nasal delivery of foralumab appears to have better tolerability, with no such issues observed to date.

About Foralumab

Foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, is a biological drug candidate that has been shown to stimulate T regulatory cells when dosed intranasally. The recently announced INFORM-MS Phase 2a, placebo controlled, double blind trial met its dual primary endpoints for (1) statistically significant reduction (p=0.0168) in microglial activation as measured by TSPO PET imaging in patients treated with 50 ug nasal foralumab as compared to placebo and (2) safety/tolerability. Foralumab treated subjects showed statistically and clinically significant improvements in Modified Fatigue Impact Scale (MFIS) scores compared with their own baseline scores after only 12 weeks of drug therapy. Subjects treated with 50 ug nasal foralumab saw a -6.17 point decrease from baseline (p=0.035), and those treated with 100 ug experienced a -7.18 decrease from baseline (p=0.040). At present, 14 patients with Non-Active Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (na-SPMS) have been dosed in an open-label intermediate sized Expanded Access (EA) Program (NCT06802328 ) with either an improvement or stability of disease seen within 6 months in all patients. Intranasal foralumab is also currently being studied in additional Phase 2 trials in Alzheimer's disease (AD), multiple system atrophy (MSA), and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Intranasal foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) currently in clinical development. Immunomodulation by intranasal foralumab represents a novel avenue for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative human diseases.[1],[2]

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies using transformational drug delivery technologies to enable alternative routes of immunotherapy. Tiziana's innovative intranasal approach has the potential to provide an improvement in efficacy as well as safety and tolerability compared to intravenous (IV) delivery. Tiziana's lead candidate, intranasal foralumab, which is the only fully human anti-CD3 mAb currently in clinical development, has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and clinical response in patients in studies to date. Tiziana's technology for alternative routes of immunotherapy has been patented with several applications pending and is expected to allow for broad pipeline applications.

For more information about Tiziana Life Sciences and its innovative pipeline of therapies, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of Tiziana's management and statements regarding completion of the Clinical trial analysis, presentation of detailed results, engagement with the FDA and potential further clinical development of intranasal foralumab. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled 'Risk Factors' in Tiziana's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other periodic reports filed with the SEC from time to time. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

For further inquiries:

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd

Paul Spencer, Business Development, and Investor Relations

+44 (0) 207 495 2379

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