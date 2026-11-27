MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Water Energy Services transaction broadens Direct Midstream's geographic footprint across four major oil and gas producing regions

Dallas, TX, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivakor, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVK) ("Vivakor" or the "Company"), an integrated energy infrastructure company providing transportation, terminaling and storage, supply and trading, and environmental solutions, today highlighted Direct Midstream, LLC's ("Direct Midstream") announcement regarding the completion of due diligence and ongoing integration of water infrastructure assets under its agreement with Water Energy Services, LLC.

Vivakor, which recently entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Direct Midstream, believes the Water Energy Services transaction further enhances the strategic value of the pending acquisition. The transaction encompasses a diversified portfolio of saltwater disposal wells, freshwater and brine facilities, related infrastructure and real property across the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, East Texas and Barnett Shale producing regions. Certain assets are already included in Direct Midstream's existing infrastructure portfolio, with additional asset transfers underway that are expected to further expand its operating footprint and water management capabilities across Texas.

The transaction complements Direct Midstream's recently announced 52-well operating agreement in Southeast New Mexico and provides strategic alignment with Vivakor's established crude oil logistics, terminaling and environmental services operations across Texas.

"The continued expansion of Direct Midstream's water infrastructure platform further reinforces the strategic rationale behind our planned acquisition," said James Ballengee, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vivakor. "The complementary nature of our businesses creates opportunities to leverage our combined infrastructure and commercial relationships, expand our service offerings to existing and prospective customers, and pursue new growth opportunities across some of the nation's most active oil and gas producing regions."

The transfer and integration of certain Water Energy Services assets remain subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other contractual conditions. Vivakor's acquisition of Direct Midstream remains subject to its applicable closing conditions.

About Direct Midstream

Direct Midstream is a provider of midstream energy and fluid management services serving oil and gas operators throughout New Mexico and the Permian Basin. The company's services include oil production operations, saltwater disposal, produced water management, oil recovery and reclamation, slop oil processing and related oilfield waste services. Direct Midstream utilizes Class II UIC wells, automation and advanced monitoring systems to support safe, efficient and environmentally responsible operations.

For more information, please visit the website:

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. is an integrated provider of sustainable energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services. Its corporate mission is to develop, acquire, accumulate, and operate assets, properties, and technologies in the energy sector. Vivakor's integrated facilities assets provide crude oil, storage, transportation, reuse, and remediation services under long-term contracts. Once operational, Vivakor's interest in oilfield waste remediation facilities will facilitate the recovery, reuse, and disposal of petroleum byproducts and oilfield waste products.

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the expected transaction and ownership structure, the valuation of the transaction, the likelihood and ability of the parties to successfully and timely consummate planned acquisitions, the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect Vivakor or the expected benefits of the such transaction, our ability to maintain the listing of our securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market, the parties failure to realize the anticipated benefits of pending transactions, disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets, changes in federal, local and foreign governmental regulation, changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and general economic conditions.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial information and other information are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about Vivakor or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than Vivakor, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding the industries and markets are based on sources we believe to be reliable; however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

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