MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration will let customers authorize AI agents to pay, transfer and settle in gold, positioning Blue Gold in a market forecast to reach nearly USD 400 billion by 2035

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL, BGLWW) (“Blue Gold” or the“Company”) today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Current Technology (TripleBolt Technology Corporation) (“Current”), an AI-native software and consulting firm, to bring agentic AI payments into Blue Gold's new gold-powered banking app. Under the collaboration, Blue Gold customers will be able to authorize AI agents to initiate and manage payments, bill pay, transfers and purchases on their behalf, within spending limits and permissions they set and can revoke at any time. Payments are expected to settle in gold or gold-backed balances where available, combining the stability of gold with the speed and convenience of AI-driven commerce.

According to Deloitte, by 2030, agentic commerce could drive up to $17.5 trillion in commerce, making it a pivotal force in the future of payments and consumer engagement.

The payments layer that powers this shift is growing quickly. According to DataM Intelligence, the global agentic payments market was valued at USD 18 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 398.99 billion by 2035, a compound annual growth rate of 172%. North America led the market with an estimated 36.8% share in 2025. Growth is driven by AI agents making autonomous purchases, new agentic commerce protocols and payment standards, and rising demand for frictionless, personalized checkout.

“The question isn't whether agentic payments will transform financial services-it's whether your organization will lead this transformation or be disrupted by it,” said Kevin Clark, Executive Chairman of Blue Gold.“The infrastructure is being built, the market is expanding rapidly, and early movers are already gaining competitive advantages.”

“Agentic payments are moving from concept to real money movement, and the institutions that build them in now will set the standard,” said Erin Barton, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Current.“Blue Gold has the gold infrastructure and a clear vision for modern banking. Our job is to deliver agents that customers can trust with their money: clear permissions, strong controls and a full audit trail behind every transaction. We are proud to help Blue Gold bring that to market.”

The collaboration is expected to cover agentic payment experience design, AI agent development, integration with Blue Gold's banking and gold settlement infrastructure, support for emerging agentic commerce standards, and controls for consent, fraud prevention and compliance. The parties intend to begin with a pilot before a broader rollout.

The Memorandum of Understanding is non-binding with respect to the collaboration, which remains subject to due diligence, the execution of definitive agreements and any required regulatory approvals.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) is a gold-focused company pursuing opportunities spanning gold mining, trading and financial services. Through its Standard Gold initiative, the Company is developing technology intended to connect physical gold ownership with digital financial services and payment infrastructure.

For further information, visit .

About Current Technology

Current Technology (TripleBolt Technology Corporation), headquartered in Portland, Maine, is an AI-native consulting and software delivery firm. Current helps companies put AI to work through agentic consulting, software builds, systems implementations and AI enablement. Learn more at current.inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements about the future development or commercialization of Standard Gold.

These statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied, including because of the Company's financial condition.Nate Dionne, the Company's former Chief Technology Officer is an executive at Current Technology.

There can be no assurance that any commercial relationship or planned development will be completed successfully. Readers should review the risk factors and other disclosures in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

For Further Information Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

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New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

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