MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Griffin's Sarnia store upgrades to a new and larger location inside the Lambton mall









SARNIA, Ontario, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Jewellery Designs is launching their largest Canadian store, in Sarnia inside the Lambton mall, this Thursday. A proudly Canadian and family-run business since 1990, with 21 locations across Canada, Griffin Jewellery Designs hosts one of the largest selections of gold and diamond jewellery. The store's Grand Opening will take place on Thursday December 3rd, 2026, from 10am to 8pm, inside the Lambton mall.

The Grand Opening kicks off just in time for the Christmas shopping season, with huge discounts on gold, silver, diamond, and gemstone jewellery. In addition to receiving exceptional discounts, the first 50 customers to attend the Grand Opening will receive a $100 gift card to the store (one gift card per family, no purchase necessary).

“This store will be our biggest and best location to date”, says the owner. The expanded location will feature a larger selection of stunning pieces, along with an increased capacity for meeting customer needs. Customers can look forward to new styles, competitive prices, and exceptional customer service. Specialized services such as jewellery cleaning and repairs are also available.

To find dazzling jewellery for every occasion and budget, come celebrate the store's Grand Opening on Thursday December 3rd inside the Lambton mall in Sarnia, or visit Griffin Jewellery Designs online at .

For news and other information about Griffin Jewellery Designs, follow them on Instagram and Facebook (@griffinjewellerydesigns), or visit one of their 21 locations across Canada.

About Griffin Jewellery Designs

Griffin Jewellery Designs, with 21 locations across Canada, offers one of the largest selections of gold and diamond jewellery. A family-owned and proudly Canadian company, Griffin selects and designs their jewellery with the customer in mind. Griffin strives to meet, and at every opportunity exceed, expectations through outstanding customer service and a commitment to exceptional standards of craftsmanship.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: For media and other inquiries, please contact Eleanor Herschorn Email:... Phone: 905-882-0004