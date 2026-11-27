If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Fervo Energy class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

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CASE ALLEGATIONS: Fervo Energy builds, owns, and operates geothermal power facilities. According to the Fervo Energy class action lawsuit, on or about May 13, 2026, Fervo Energy conducted its IPO, selling 80.5 million shares of Class A common stock to the public at the offering price of $27.00 per share.

The Fervo Energy class action lawsuit alleges that the IPO's offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and/or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading, including that: (i) Fervo Energy's pilot plant was experiencing inconsistent production temperatures and premature thermal decline; (ii) Fervo Energy's Enhanced Geothermal Systems operations were experiencing significant injected water loss at a level above the rate Fervo Energy's commercial plans required; (iii) Fervo Energy's drilling costs were not declining as represented, including as misleadingly represented given previously published data; (iv) Fervo Energy lacked sufficient transmission capacity to deliver power to its California customers as planned, including the transmission path underlying Fervo Energy's approximately 290 MW of rights which was scheduled for retirement before Cape Station Phase II's targeted 2028 Commercial Operation Date; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Fervo Energy's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Fervo Energy class action lawsuit further alleges that on October 6, 2026, Morpheus Research published a short report alleging that“Fervo has failed to disclose existential issues related to inconsistent production temperatures and premature thermal decline, excessive water loss, seismicity-related equipment damage, transmission capacity, and ballooning costs. In some cases, Fervo appears to have presented altered data and made material misstatements to investors, including in its IPO registration statement filed with the SEC.”

At the time the complaint was filed, Fervo Energy's stock price had closed as low as $7.79 per share, a more than 71% decline from the $27.00 per share IPO price.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Fervo Energy common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Fervo Energy class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Fervo Energy investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Fervo Energy shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Fervo Energy class action lawsuit.

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