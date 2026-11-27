MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Data Observability Software Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-based data observability software market is experiencing rapid growth as enterprises seek more reliable, automated, and proactive approaches to managing data quality. The global market is projected to increase from $1.08 billion in 2025 to $1.23 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%.

Historic market growth has been supported by expanding data volumes, increasingly complex data environments, and a greater need for dependable business information. Organizations are also managing more sophisticated data pipelines, while the frequency and business impact of data quality issues continue to rise. These factors are strengthening demand for real-time monitoring solutions that can identify anomalies and maintain the integrity of data used across analytics, automation, and artificial intelligence applications.

The AI-based data observability software market is forecast to reach $2.06 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.8%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by demand for automated issue resolution, predictive data observability, continuous data quality assurance, intelligent anomaly detection, and proactive data reliability management. Key market trends include wider adoption of AI-powered anomaly detection, automated data quality monitoring, predictive oversight of data pipelines, continuous data health monitoring, and faster resolution of operational data issues.

Increasing enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning is a major driver of market expansion. As organizations deploy AI across business processes, decision-making, customer engagement, and analytics, they require accurate and continuously monitored data to support model performance. The growing availability of enterprise data, combined with pressure to improve efficiency, accelerate innovation, and make faster data-driven decisions, is increasing demand for AI-based data observability software.

This trend is also visible in the public sector. According to the United States Government Accountability Office, AI use cases across 11 reviewed federal agencies nearly doubled from 571 in 2023 to 1,110 in 2024. Generative AI applications increased from 32 to 282 over the same period. Expanding AI deployment is creating stronger requirements for trusted data pipelines, automated quality controls, anomaly detection, and timely alerts.

Technology providers are responding by developing adaptive AI-powered anomaly detection capabilities that improve enterprise data reliability and reduce manual investigation. In April 2025, Acceldata introduced Adaptive AI Anomaly Detection within its xLake Reasoning Engine. The capability is designed to uncover multidimensional anomalies, prioritize data quality issues, and help AI agents support proactive remediation. According to the company, the technology can reduce investigations that previously required weeks to a matter of minutes, supporting more efficient AI and analytics workloads.

Merger and acquisition activity is also shaping the competitive landscape. In April 2025, Datadog acquired Metaplane for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to expand Datadog's data observability capabilities and strengthen monitoring across the data lifecycle. Metaplane's platform applies AI and machine learning to monitor data quality, detect anomalies, track schema changes, analyze data lineage, and deliver proactive alerts across modern data pipelines. The acquisition reflects increasing market demand for integrated application and data observability as enterprises build and scale AI-driven systems.

North America led the artificial intelligence-based data observability software market in 2025, supported by advanced cloud infrastructure, strong enterprise AI adoption, and substantial investment in data management technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period as digital transformation, cloud adoption, and enterprise data generation accelerate. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:



1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud; On-Premises; Hybrid

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Data Quality Monitoring; Data Pipeline Monitoring; Anomaly Detection

5) By End User Industry: Information Technology And Telecommunications; Banking Financial Services And Insurance; Retail And E Commerce; Healthcare And Life Sciences; Manufacturing; Other End User Industries

Subsegments:



1) By Software: Data Quality Monitoring Software; Data Pipeline Monitoring Software; Data Lineage Software; Anomaly Detection Software; Metadata Management Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services; Implementation Services; Managed Services; Support And Maintenance Services; Training Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Amazon Web Services Inc.

Anomalo Inc.

Arize AI Inc.

Atlan Technologies Inc.

Bigeye Inc.

Collibra NV

Databricks Inc.

Datadog Inc.

Datafold Inc.

DQLabs Inc.

Dynatrace LLC

Elastic N.V.

Lightup Data Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Monte Carlo Data Inc.

Pantomath Inc.

Sifflet SAS

Soda Data Inc.

Starburst Data Inc.

Superconductive Inc.

Acceldata Inc.

Alation Inc.

Cribl Inc.

Google LLC International Business Machines Corporation

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