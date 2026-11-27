Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI And Cryo-EM Fuel 15.26% CAGR, Creating A USD 30.51 Billion Opportunity By 2032
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|185
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$12.99 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$30.51 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market, by Technique
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Computational Modeling
7.2.1. Ab Initio Modeling
7.2.2. Homology Modeling
7.2.3. Molecular Dynamics
7.3. Cryo-Em
7.3.1. Single Particle Analysis
7.3.2. Tomography
7.4. Mass Spectrometry
7.4.1. Esi
7.4.2. Maldi-Tof
7.5. Nmr Spectroscopy
7.5.1. Solid State Nmr
7.5.2. Solution Nmr
7.6. X-Ray Crystallography
7.6.1. Powder
7.6.2. Single-Crystal
8. Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market, by Product Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Instruments
8.3. Reagents And Consumables
8.3.1. Enzymes
8.3.2. Kits
8.4. Services
8.5. Software
9. Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market, by Tools
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Modeling Platforms
9.3. Visualization & Analysis Tools
9.4. Databases & Repositories
10. Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market, by Molecule Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Proteins & Peptides
10.3. Nucleic Acids
10.4. Small Molecules
11. Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Biomarker Discovery
11.3. Drug Discovery
11.3.1. Lead Identification
11.3.2. Lead Optimization
11.4. Protein Engineering
11.5. Structure Function Analysis
12. Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Africa
12.7. Middle East
13. Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. BRICS
13.5. European Union
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. United States
14.4. Japan
14.5. India
14.6. Germany
14.7. United Kingdom
14.8. Australia
14.9. France
14.10. South Korea
14.11. Italy
14.12. Canada
14.13. Russia
14.14. Brazil
14.15. Mexico
14.16. Spain
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Acellera Ltd.
16.2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
16.3. BioSolveIT GmbH
16.4. Bruker Corporation
16.5. CD BioSciences
16.6. Certara, L.P.
16.7. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
16.8. Chemical Computing Group ULC
16.9. Cresset Group Ltd.
16.10. Dassault Systemes SE
16.11. Dotmatics Ltd.
16.12. Genedata AG
16.13. HORIBA, Ltd.
16.14. Illumina, Inc.
16.15. Insilico Biotechnology AG
16.16. Inte:Ligand GmbH
16.17. Molecular Discovery Ltd.
16.18. OpenEye Scientific Software, Inc.
16.19. Optibrium Limited
16.20. Schrodinger, Inc.
16.21. Simulations Plus, Inc.
16.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [297]
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