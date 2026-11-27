Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI, Cold Chain, And Decentralized Trials Drive 7.87% CAGR Toward USD 7.60 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$4.82 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$7.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics Market, by By Service Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Clinical Trial Supply Management
7.3. Forecasting & Demand Planning
7.3.1. Inventory Management
7.3.2. Randomization & Blinding
7.4. Packaging Services
7.4.1. Primary Packaging
7.4.2. Secondary Packaging
7.4.3. Specialized Packaging
7.5. Labeling Services
7.6. Storage & Warehousing
7.7. Cold Chain Logistics
8. Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics Market, by Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Biologic Drugs
8.2.1. Monoclonal Antibodies
8.2.2. Vaccines
8.2.3. Recombinant Proteins
8.3. Small Molecules
8.4. Cell & Gene Therapies
8.5. Medical Devices & Diagnostics
8.6. Combination Products
8.6.1. Drug-Device Combinations
8.6.2. Co-Packaged Kits
9. Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics Market, by Mode of Delivery
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Offsite Supply Management
9.3. Onsite Supply Management
10. Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics Market, by Clinical Trial Phase
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Phase I
10.3. Phase II
10.4. Phase III
10.5. Phase IV
11. Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics Market, by End-user
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Contract Research Organisations
11.3. Medical Devices Companies
11.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
12. Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Europe
12.3. Asia-Pacific
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Africa
12.7. Middle East
13. Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. China
14.4. Germany
14.5. United Kingdom
14.6. Japan
14.7. Canada
14.8. India
14.9. France
14.10. Brazil
14.11. Mexico
14.12. Italy
14.13. Australia
14.14. Russia
14.15. Spain
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16.2. Catalent, Inc
16.3. United Parcel Service, Inc.
16.4. Parexel International Corporation
16.5. Movianto International B.V. by Yusen Logistics Group
16.6. DHL Group
16.7. Almac Group
16.8. Kuehne und Nagel International AG
16.9. FedEx Corporation
16.10. Eurofins Scientific SE
16.11. Lonza Group AG
16.12. Biocair International Limited
16.13. Acnos Pharma GmbH
16.14. ADAllen Pharma Ltd
16.15. Ancillare, LP
16.16. CLINICAL SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LTD
16.17. Clinigen Group PLC by Triley Bidco Limited
16.18. COREX LOGISTICS LIMITED
16.19. Experic, LLC
16.20. ICON PLC
16.21. Inceptua S.A.
16.22. Infosys Limited
16.23. IPS Pharma
16.24. KLIFO A/S
16.25. Myonex, Inc.
16.26. N-SIDE SA
16.27. NUVISAN GmbH
16.28. OCT Clinical GmbH
16.29. Octalsoft Solutions Private Limited
16.30. PCI Pharma Services
16.31. PHOENIX Pharmahandel GmbH & Co KG
16.32. SAP SE
16.33. Sharp Services, LLC
16.34. Signant Health
16.35. SIRO Clinpharm Private Limited
16.36. Uniphar PLC
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [319]
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